Who's Playing
Portland @ Sacramento
Current Records: Portland 10-8; Sacramento 6-12
What to Know
After a four-game homestand, the Portland Trail Blazers will be on the road. They will take on the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at Golden 1 Center. If the matchup is anything like Sacramento's 124-121 win from their previous meeting in October, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The Trail Blazers can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They captured a comfortable 119-100 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday. Portland can attribute much of their success to shooting guard CJ McCollum, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points.
As for the Kings, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They came up short against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, falling 102-94. The top scorers for Sacramento were point guard De'Aaron Fox (23 points) and shooting guard Buddy Hield (21 points).
Barring any buzzer beaters, Portland is expected to win a tight contest. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Portland's opponents whenever they hit the road.
Portland's win lifted them to 10-8 while Sacramento's loss dropped them down to 6-12. We'll see if Portland can repeat their recent success or if the Kings bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: NBC Sports California
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.70
Odds
The Trail Blazers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -108
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Portland have won 16 out of their last 22 games against Sacramento.
- Oct 20, 2021 - Sacramento 124 vs. Portland 121
- Mar 04, 2021 - Portland 123 vs. Sacramento 119
- Jan 13, 2021 - Portland 132 vs. Sacramento 126
- Jan 09, 2021 - Portland 125 vs. Sacramento 99
- Mar 07, 2020 - Sacramento 123 vs. Portland 111
- Dec 04, 2019 - Portland 127 vs. Sacramento 116
- Nov 12, 2019 - Sacramento 107 vs. Portland 99
- Oct 25, 2019 - Portland 122 vs. Sacramento 112
- Apr 10, 2019 - Portland 136 vs. Sacramento 131
- Jan 14, 2019 - Sacramento 115 vs. Portland 107
- Jan 01, 2019 - Portland 113 vs. Sacramento 108
- Feb 27, 2018 - Portland 116 vs. Sacramento 99
- Feb 09, 2018 - Portland 118 vs. Sacramento 100
- Nov 18, 2017 - Portland 102 vs. Sacramento 90
- Nov 17, 2017 - Sacramento 86 vs. Portland 82
- Dec 28, 2016 - Portland 102 vs. Sacramento 89
- Dec 20, 2016 - Sacramento 126 vs. Portland 121
- Nov 11, 2016 - Portland 122 vs. Sacramento 120
- Apr 05, 2016 - Portland 115 vs. Sacramento 107
- Mar 28, 2016 - Portland 105 vs. Sacramento 93
- Jan 26, 2016 - Portland 112 vs. Sacramento 97
- Dec 27, 2015 - Portland 98 vs. Sacramento 94