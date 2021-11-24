Who's Playing

Portland @ Sacramento

Current Records: Portland 10-8; Sacramento 6-12

What to Know

After a four-game homestand, the Portland Trail Blazers will be on the road. They will take on the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at Golden 1 Center. If the matchup is anything like Sacramento's 124-121 win from their previous meeting in October, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Trail Blazers can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They captured a comfortable 119-100 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday. Portland can attribute much of their success to shooting guard CJ McCollum, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points.

As for the Kings, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They came up short against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, falling 102-94. The top scorers for Sacramento were point guard De'Aaron Fox (23 points) and shooting guard Buddy Hield (21 points).

Barring any buzzer beaters, Portland is expected to win a tight contest. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Portland's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Portland's win lifted them to 10-8 while Sacramento's loss dropped them down to 6-12. We'll see if Portland can repeat their recent success or if the Kings bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: NBC Sports California

NBC Sports California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.70

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Portland have won 16 out of their last 22 games against Sacramento.