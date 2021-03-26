Through 1 Quarter

Fans are certainly getting their money's worth as the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings have combined for 72 points one quarter in. Either team is in a position to win, but Golden State leads 37-35.

Small forward Andrew Wiggins has taken over for the Warriors, currently boasting 15 points (41% of their total) and three assists along with four rebounds. Point guard Tyrese Haliburton has led the way so far for Sacramento, as he has 14 points.

This is tied with the most points the Dubs have had yet this year going into the second quarter.

Who's Playing

Golden State @ Sacramento

Current Records: Golden State 22-22; Sacramento 19-25

What to Know

This Thursday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 119.05 points per matchup. They are getting right back to it as they host the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET March 25 at Golden 1 Center. The Kings are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

It was all tied up 57-57 at the half for Sacramento and the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, but Sacramento stepped up in the second half for a 110-108 win. It was another big night for Sacramento's point guard De'Aaron Fox, who had 37 points.

Meanwhile, Golden State came up short against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, falling 108-98. Small forward Andrew Wiggins wasn't much of a difference maker for the Dubs; Wiggins played for 33 minutes with.

Sacramento is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Kings took a serious blow against the Dubs in the teams' previous meeting in January, falling 137-106. Maybe Sacramento will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: NBC Sports - Bay Area

Odds

The Kings are a 4.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Kings, as the game opened with the Kings as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Golden State have won 14 out of their last 20 games against Sacramento.

Jan 04, 2021 - Golden State 137 vs. Sacramento 106

Feb 25, 2020 - Sacramento 112 vs. Golden State 94

Jan 06, 2020 - Sacramento 111 vs. Golden State 98

Dec 15, 2019 - Sacramento 100 vs. Golden State 79

Feb 21, 2019 - Golden State 125 vs. Sacramento 123

Jan 05, 2019 - Golden State 127 vs. Sacramento 123

Dec 14, 2018 - Golden State 130 vs. Sacramento 125

Nov 24, 2018 - Golden State 117 vs. Sacramento 116

Mar 31, 2018 - Golden State 112 vs. Sacramento 96

Mar 16, 2018 - Sacramento 98 vs. Golden State 93

Feb 02, 2018 - Golden State 119 vs. Sacramento 104

Nov 27, 2017 - Sacramento 110 vs. Golden State 106

Mar 24, 2017 - Golden State 114 vs. Sacramento 100

Feb 15, 2017 - Golden State 109 vs. Sacramento 86

Feb 04, 2017 - Sacramento 109 vs. Golden State 106

Jan 08, 2017 - Golden State 117 vs. Sacramento 106

Jan 09, 2016 - Golden State 128 vs. Sacramento 116

Dec 28, 2015 - Golden State 122 vs. Sacramento 103

Nov 28, 2015 - Golden State 120 vs. Sacramento 101

Nov 07, 2015 - Golden State 103 vs. Sacramento 94

Injury Report for Sacramento

Jahmi'us Ramsey: Game-Time Decision (Hamstring)

Nemanja Bjelica: Out (Not Injury Related)

Cory Joseph: Game-Time Decision (Not Injury Related)

Marvin Bagley III: Out (Hand)

Injury Report for Golden State