Through 1 Quarter
Fans are certainly getting their money's worth as the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings have combined for 72 points one quarter in. Either team is in a position to win, but Golden State leads 37-35.
Small forward Andrew Wiggins has taken over for the Warriors, currently boasting 15 points (41% of their total) and three assists along with four rebounds. Point guard Tyrese Haliburton has led the way so far for Sacramento, as he has 14 points.
This is tied with the most points the Dubs have had yet this year going into the second quarter.
Who's Playing
Golden State @ Sacramento
Current Records: Golden State 22-22; Sacramento 19-25
What to Know
This Thursday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 119.05 points per matchup. They are getting right back to it as they host the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET March 25 at Golden 1 Center. The Kings are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
It was all tied up 57-57 at the half for Sacramento and the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, but Sacramento stepped up in the second half for a 110-108 win. It was another big night for Sacramento's point guard De'Aaron Fox, who had 37 points.
Meanwhile, Golden State came up short against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, falling 108-98. Small forward Andrew Wiggins wasn't much of a difference maker for the Dubs; Wiggins played for 33 minutes with.
Sacramento is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The Kings took a serious blow against the Dubs in the teams' previous meeting in January, falling 137-106. Maybe Sacramento will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: NBC Sports - Bay Area
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Kings are a 4.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Kings, as the game opened with the Kings as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Golden State have won 14 out of their last 20 games against Sacramento.
Injury Report for Sacramento
- Jahmi'us Ramsey: Game-Time Decision (Hamstring)
- Nemanja Bjelica: Out (Not Injury Related)
- Cory Joseph: Game-Time Decision (Not Injury Related)
- Marvin Bagley III: Out (Hand)
Injury Report for Golden State
- Eric Paschall: Game-Time Decision (Illness)
- Brad Wanamaker: Game-Time Decision (Not Injury Related)
- Draymond Green: Out (Illness)
- Stephen Curry: Out (Lower Body)
- Marquese Chriss: Out for the Season (Lower Leg)
- Klay Thompson: Out for the Season (Achilles)