Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Charlotte 5-6; Los Angeles 5-5

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets haven't won a game against the Los Angeles Lakers since Jan. 5 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. The Hornets might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against Los Angeles at 10:30 p.m. ET Nov. 8 at Staples Center. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.

The contest between Charlotte and the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Charlotte falling 120-106 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. The top scorers for Charlotte were small forward Miles Bridges (21 points) and point guard LaMelo Ball (21 points). Miles Bridges' performance made up for a slower matchup against the Sacramento Kings this past Friday.

Meanwhile, the Lakers ended up a good deal behind the Portland Trail Blazers when they played this past Saturday, losing 105-90. Los Angeles was down 93-62 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing holding Los Angeles back was the mediocre play of point guard Russell Westbrook, who did not have his best game: he played for 29 minutes but put up just eight points on 1-for-13 shooting and six turnovers.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Allowing an average of 117.64 points per game, Charlotte hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $36.00

Odds

The Lakers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles have won six out of their last 11 games against Charlotte.