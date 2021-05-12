Who's Playing
Houston @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Houston 16-53; Los Angeles 39-30
What to Know
The Houston Rockets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Los Angeles Lakers and are hoping to record their first win since Sept. 4 of last year. The Rockets are on the road again Wednesday and play against Los Angeles at 10:30 p.m. ET May 12 at Staples Center. Houston is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.51 points per game.
On Monday, Houston lost to the Portland Trail Blazers on the road by a decisive 140-129 margin. Houston's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of power forward Kelly Olynyk, who had 21 points and six assists along with eight boards, and small forward Kenyon Martin Jr., who had 15 points in addition to nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Los Angeles ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Tuesday with a 101-99 victory over the New York Knicks. The Lakers' center Andre Drummond filled up the stat sheet, dropping a double-double on 18 rebounds and 16 points.
The Rockets have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 13.50 point spread they are up against. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
Los Angeles' win lifted them to 39-30 while Houston's loss dropped them down to an irreparable 16-53. We'll see if Los Angeles can repeat their recent success or if Houston bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Lakers are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 14-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Houston have won 15 out of their last 25 games against Los Angeles.
- Jan 12, 2021 - Los Angeles 117 vs. Houston 100
- Jan 10, 2021 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Houston 102
- Sep 12, 2020 - Los Angeles 119 vs. Houston 96
- Sep 10, 2020 - Los Angeles 110 vs. Houston 100
- Sep 08, 2020 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Houston 102
- Sep 06, 2020 - Los Angeles 117 vs. Houston 109
- Sep 04, 2020 - Houston 112 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Aug 06, 2020 - Houston 113 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Feb 06, 2020 - Houston 121 vs. Los Angeles 111
- Jan 18, 2020 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Houston 115
- Feb 21, 2019 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Houston 106
- Jan 19, 2019 - Houston 138 vs. Los Angeles 134
- Dec 13, 2018 - Houston 126 vs. Los Angeles 111
- Oct 20, 2018 - Houston 124 vs. Los Angeles 115
- Apr 10, 2018 - Houston 105 vs. Los Angeles 99
- Dec 31, 2017 - Houston 148 vs. Los Angeles 142
- Dec 20, 2017 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Houston 116
- Dec 03, 2017 - Houston 118 vs. Los Angeles 95
- Mar 15, 2017 - Houston 139 vs. Los Angeles 100
- Dec 07, 2016 - Houston 134 vs. Los Angeles 95
- Oct 26, 2016 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Houston 114
- Apr 10, 2016 - Houston 130 vs. Los Angeles 110
- Jan 17, 2016 - Houston 112 vs. Los Angeles 95
- Dec 17, 2015 - Houston 107 vs. Los Angeles 87
- Dec 12, 2015 - Houston 126 vs. Los Angeles 97