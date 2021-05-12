Who's Playing

Houston @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Houston 16-53; Los Angeles 39-30

What to Know

The Houston Rockets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Los Angeles Lakers and are hoping to record their first win since Sept. 4 of last year. The Rockets are on the road again Wednesday and play against Los Angeles at 10:30 p.m. ET May 12 at Staples Center. Houston is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.51 points per game.

On Monday, Houston lost to the Portland Trail Blazers on the road by a decisive 140-129 margin. Houston's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of power forward Kelly Olynyk, who had 21 points and six assists along with eight boards, and small forward Kenyon Martin Jr., who had 15 points in addition to nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Los Angeles ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Tuesday with a 101-99 victory over the New York Knicks. The Lakers' center Andre Drummond filled up the stat sheet, dropping a double-double on 18 rebounds and 16 points.

The Rockets have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 13.50 point spread they are up against. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Los Angeles' win lifted them to 39-30 while Houston's loss dropped them down to an irreparable 16-53. We'll see if Los Angeles can repeat their recent success or if Houston bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lakers are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 14-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Houston have won 15 out of their last 25 games against Los Angeles.