Who's Playing

Philadelphia 76ers @ Los Angeles Clippers

Current Records: Philadelphia 38-32, Los Angeles 44-25

How To Watch

When: Sunday, March 24, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports SoCal

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $23.44

What to Know

The Clippers are on a three-game streak of home losses, the 76ers a four-game streak of away losses, but someone's luck is about to change. The Los Angeles Clippers will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. If the odds can be believed, the Clippers are looking at one of their easiest games of the year.

Last Friday, Los Angeles earned a 125-117 win over the Trail Blazers. The Clippers pushed the score to 101-80 by the end of the third, a deficit the Trail Blazers cut but never quite recovered from.

Paul George went supernova for the Clippers, scoring 31 points along with two steals and two blocks. George has been hot recently, having posted 26 or more points the last five times he's played.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 17.1% worse than the opposition, a fact the 76ers found out the hard way on Friday. They took a 101-94 hit to the loss column at the hands of Los Angeles.

Los Angeles' win bumped their record up to 44-25. As for Philadelphia, their defeat dropped their record down to 38-32.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Clippers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.3 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the 76ers (currently ranked first in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.1 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Clippers came up short against the 76ers in their previous meeting back in January of 2023, falling 120-110. Can the Clippers avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Los Angeles is a big 10-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 214.5 points.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.