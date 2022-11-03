Who's Playing

Golden State @ Orlando

Current Records: Golden State 3-5; Orlando 1-7

What to Know

This Thursday, the Golden State Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 121.25 points per contest. They will square off against the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Amway Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Golden State came up short against the Miami Heat on Tuesday, falling 116-109. Despite the loss, the Warriors got a solid performance out of point guard Stephen Curry, who posted a triple-double on 23 points, 13 dimes, and 13 boards. That's Chef Curry's first triple-double of the season.

Meanwhile, Orlando came up short against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, falling 116-108. Shooting guard Jalen Suggs wasn't much of a difference maker for the Magic; Suggs finished with only nine points on 3-for-14 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 28 minutes on the court.

Golden State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.

It was close but no cigar for Golden State as they fell 94-90 to Orlando when the two teams previously met in March. Can the Warriors avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $88.49

The Warriors are a big 8-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Golden State have won ten out of their last 14 games against Orlando.