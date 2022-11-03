Who's Playing
Golden State @ Orlando
Current Records: Golden State 3-5; Orlando 1-7
What to Know
This Thursday, the Golden State Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 121.25 points per contest. They will square off against the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Amway Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Golden State came up short against the Miami Heat on Tuesday, falling 116-109. Despite the loss, the Warriors got a solid performance out of point guard Stephen Curry, who posted a triple-double on 23 points, 13 dimes, and 13 boards. That's Chef Curry's first triple-double of the season.
Meanwhile, Orlando came up short against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, falling 116-108. Shooting guard Jalen Suggs wasn't much of a difference maker for the Magic; Suggs finished with only nine points on 3-for-14 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 28 minutes on the court.
Golden State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.
It was close but no cigar for Golden State as they fell 94-90 to Orlando when the two teams previously met in March. Can the Warriors avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $88.49
Odds
The Warriors are a big 8-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -108
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State have won ten out of their last 14 games against Orlando.
- Mar 22, 2022 - Orlando 94 vs. Golden State 90
- Dec 06, 2021 - Golden State 126 vs. Orlando 95
- Feb 19, 2021 - Orlando 124 vs. Golden State 120
- Feb 11, 2021 - Golden State 111 vs. Orlando 105
- Jan 18, 2020 - Golden State 109 vs. Orlando 95
- Dec 01, 2019 - Orlando 100 vs. Golden State 96
- Feb 28, 2019 - Orlando 103 vs. Golden State 96
- Nov 26, 2018 - Golden State 116 vs. Orlando 110
- Dec 01, 2017 - Golden State 133 vs. Orlando 112
- Nov 13, 2017 - Golden State 110 vs. Orlando 100
- Mar 16, 2017 - Golden State 122 vs. Orlando 92
- Jan 22, 2017 - Golden State 118 vs. Orlando 98
- Mar 07, 2016 - Golden State 119 vs. Orlando 113
- Feb 25, 2016 - Golden State 130 vs. Orlando 114