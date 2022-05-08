Who's Playing
Phoenix @ Dallas
Current Records: Phoenix 2-1; Dallas 1-2
What to Know
The Dallas Mavericks' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Phoenix Suns at 3:30 p.m. ET May 8 at American Airlines Center. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
Phoenix is out to make up for these teams' contest this past Friday. The Mavericks walked away with a 103-94 win. Among those leading the charge for them was point guard Jalen Brunson, who had 28 points and five assists. Brunson had some trouble finding his footing against Phoenix this past Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction.
Dallas' victory brought them up to 1-2 while Phoenix's defeat pulled them down to a reciprocal 2-1. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Dallas enters the game with only 104.7 points allowed per game on average, good for second best in the league. As for the Suns, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.40%, which places them third in the league.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $95.00
Odds
The Suns are a slight 2-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Phoenix have won 19 out of their last 27 games against Dallas.
- May 06, 2022 - Dallas 103 vs. Phoenix 94
- May 04, 2022 - Phoenix 129 vs. Dallas 109
- May 02, 2022 - Phoenix 121 vs. Dallas 114
- Jan 20, 2022 - Phoenix 109 vs. Dallas 101
- Nov 19, 2021 - Phoenix 112 vs. Dallas 104
- Nov 17, 2021 - Phoenix 105 vs. Dallas 98
- Feb 01, 2021 - Phoenix 109 vs. Dallas 108
- Jan 30, 2021 - Phoenix 111 vs. Dallas 105
- Dec 23, 2020 - Phoenix 106 vs. Dallas 102
- Aug 13, 2020 - Phoenix 128 vs. Dallas 102
- Aug 02, 2020 - Phoenix 117 vs. Dallas 115
- Jan 28, 2020 - Phoenix 133 vs. Dallas 104
- Nov 29, 2019 - Dallas 120 vs. Phoenix 113
- Apr 09, 2019 - Dallas 120 vs. Phoenix 109
- Jan 09, 2019 - Dallas 104 vs. Phoenix 94
- Dec 13, 2018 - Phoenix 99 vs. Dallas 89
- Oct 17, 2018 - Phoenix 121 vs. Dallas 100
- Apr 10, 2018 - Phoenix 124 vs. Dallas 97
- Jan 31, 2018 - Phoenix 102 vs. Dallas 88
- Dec 18, 2017 - Phoenix 97 vs. Dallas 91
- Apr 09, 2017 - Phoenix 124 vs. Dallas 111
- Mar 11, 2017 - Phoenix 100 vs. Dallas 98
- Jan 12, 2017 - Dallas 113 vs. Phoenix 108
- Jan 05, 2017 - Phoenix 102 vs. Dallas 95
- Jan 31, 2016 - Dallas 91 vs. Phoenix 78
- Dec 14, 2015 - Dallas 104 vs. Phoenix 94
- Oct 28, 2015 - Dallas 111 vs. Phoenix 95