Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Dallas

Current Records: Phoenix 2-1; Dallas 1-2

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Phoenix Suns at 3:30 p.m. ET May 8 at American Airlines Center. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

Phoenix is out to make up for these teams' contest this past Friday. The Mavericks walked away with a 103-94 win. Among those leading the charge for them was point guard Jalen Brunson, who had 28 points and five assists. Brunson had some trouble finding his footing against Phoenix this past Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Dallas' victory brought them up to 1-2 while Phoenix's defeat pulled them down to a reciprocal 2-1. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Dallas enters the game with only 104.7 points allowed per game on average, good for second best in the league. As for the Suns, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.40%, which places them third in the league.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $95.00

Odds

The Suns are a slight 2-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Phoenix have won 19 out of their last 27 games against Dallas.