Through 3 Quarters

The Dallas Mavericks are giving their home crowd exactly what it was hoping to see. Sitting on a score of 82-74, they have looked like the better team out there today, but there's still one more quarter to play. They have enjoyed the tag-team combination of power forward Kristaps Porzingis and point guard Luka Doncic. The former has 15 points along with nine boards and two blocks, while the latter has 24 points and eight assists in addition to seven rebounds.

Both Dallas and the Phoenix Suns padded the win column in their previous outings. We'll see if the Mavericks can maintain their lead to polish off another win and cancel out Phoenix's positive energy.

Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Dallas

Current Records: Phoenix 34-9; Dallas 26-19

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks haven't won a game against the Phoenix Suns since Nov. 29 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. Dallas is getting right back to it as they host Phoenix at 7:30 p.m. ET Jan. 20 at American Airlines Center. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

The Mavericks came out on top in a nail-biter against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, sneaking past 102-98. Point guard Luka Doncic took over for Dallas, finishing with 41 points (a whopping 40% of their total) and seven dimes in addition to 14 boards.

Meanwhile, Phoenix didn't have too much trouble with the San Antonio Spurs on the road on Monday as they won 121-107. It was another big night for Phoenix's shooting guard Devin Booker, who had 48 points and six assists along with five rebounds. Booker's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points. Booker's points were the most he has had all season.

Their wins bumped the Mavericks to 26-19 and the Suns to 34-9. On Wednesday Dallas relied heavily on Doncic, who dropped a double-double on 41 points and 14 rebounds along with seven assists. It will be up to Phoenix's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.00

Odds

The Suns are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Phoenix have won 16 out of their last 23 games against Dallas.

Injury Report for Dallas

Sterling Brown: Out (Foot)

Injury Report for Phoenix