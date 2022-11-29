Who's Playing
Golden State @ Dallas
Current Records: Golden State 11-10; Dallas 9-10
What to Know
This Tuesday, the Golden State Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.29 points per matchup. They will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to American Airlines Center at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday. Averaging 130 points in their past three games, their high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so the Dallas Mavericks better be ready for a challenge.
Golden State took their contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday by a conclusive 137-114 score. With the Warriors ahead 76-56 at the half, the game was all but over already. Point guard Stephen Curry (25 points) and shooting guard Jordan Poole (24 points) were the top scorers for Golden State.
Meanwhile, the Mavericks came up short against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, falling 124-115. The top scorer for Dallas was point guard Luka Doncic (27 points).
Barring any buzzer beaters, Golden State is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Golden State's win lifted them to 11-10 while Dallas' defeat dropped them down to 9-10. Power forward Draymond Green will be someone to keep an eye on after he dropped a double-double on 19 points and 11 assists on Sunday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Dallas' defense can bottle him up.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $43.85
Odds
The Warriors are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out as a pick 'em.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Golden State have won 15 out of their last 30 games against Dallas.
