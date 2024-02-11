3rd Quarter Report

Who's Playing

Boston Celtics @ Miami Heat

Current Records: Boston 40-12, Miami 28-24

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 11, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $77.75

What to Know

The Celtics have enjoyed a seven-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Miami Heat at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Kaseya Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Friday, Boston didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Wizards, but they still walked away with a 133-129 victory.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Celtics to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jayson Tatum, who dropped a double-double on 35 points and ten rebounds. Tatum didn't help the Celtics' cause all that much against the Hawks on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this contest. The team also got some help courtesy of Kristaps Porzingis, who dropped a double-double on 34 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Miami earned a 116-104 victory over the Spurs on Wednesday. The win made it back-to-back wins for the Heat.

The Heat relied on the efforts of Tyler Herro, who scored 24 points along with seven assists and six rebounds, and Jimmy Butler, who dropped a triple-double on 17 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists.

Boston has been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 40-12 record this season. As for Miami, their win bumped their record up to 28-24.

Sunday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: The Celtics have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 47.5 rebounds per game (they're ranked first in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the Heat, though, as they've been averaging only 42.1 rebounds per game. Given the Celtics' sizable advantage in that area, the Heat will need to find a way to close that gap.

Going forward, the Celtics are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. This contest will be their 15th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 6-8 against the spread).

Odds

Boston is a solid 6-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 226 points.

Series History

Miami and Boston both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.