Who's Playing

Sacramento Kings @ Miami Heat

Current Records: Sacramento 27-18, Miami 24-23

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida TV: NBC Sports California

NBC Sports California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $22.65

What to Know

The Heat and the Kings are an even 5-5 against one another since October of 2018, but not for long. The Miami Heat will be playing at home against the Sacramento Kings at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Kaseya Center. The Heat are staggering into the contest hobbled by seven consecutive losses, while the Kings will skip in buoyed by four consecutive wins.

The point spread may have favored the Heat last Monday, but the final result did not. They took a 118-105 hit to the loss column at the hands of Phoenix. The Heat were down 100-74 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Jimmy Butler put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 26 points along with eight rebounds.

The Heat struggled to work together and finished the game with only 20 assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as the Suns posted 30 assists.

Meanwhile, Sacramento was able to grind out a solid victory over the Grizzlies on Monday, taking the game 103-94. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 0:20 mark of the first quarter, when the Kings were facing a 33-18 deficit.

Domantas Sabonis was the offensive standout of the game as he dropped a double-double on 20 points and 26 rebounds. He didn't help the Kings' cause all that much against the Mavericks on Saturday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

Miami's defeat was their fourth straight at home, which dropped their record down to 24-23. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 104.8 points per game. As for Sacramento, their victory bumped their record up to 27-18.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Heat haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.4 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Kings struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.8 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, the Heat are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 1.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Odds

Miami is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Sacramento, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 231 points.

Series History

Miami and Sacramento both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.