Who's Playing

Boston Celtics @ Milwaukee Bucks

Current Records: Boston 62-16, Milwaukee 47-31

How To Watch

What to Know

The Bucks will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The Bucks have a tough task ahead: they'll enter the matchup with four, while the Celtics will come in with five straight wins.

The point spread may have favored the Bucks last Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell 122-109 to the Knicks.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and 15 rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against the Grizzlies on Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Bobby Portis was another key contributor, scoring 24 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for the Celtics on Sunday. They strolled past the Trail Blazers with points to spare, taking the game 124-107.

Milwaukee's loss dropped their record down to 47-31. As for Boston, they pushed their record up to 62-16 with that victory, which was their 13th straight at home.

While only the Celtics took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, the Celtics are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by two points. This contest will be their 41st straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 23-16-1 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Bucks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.2 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Celtics (currently ranked first) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.3. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Boston is a slight 2-point favorite against Milwaukee, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 227.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Milwaukee.