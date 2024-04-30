3rd Quarter Report

The Pelicans and the Thunder have shown up to the contest, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 71-70, the Pelicans have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play. This match is far closer than the pair's previous matchup, which was decided by 21 points.

The Pelicans entered the game with three straight losses and they're well on their way to making it four. Can they turn things around, or will the Thunder hand them another defeat? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Oklahoma City Thunder @ New Orleans Pelicans

Regular Season Records: Oklahoma City 57-25, New Orleans 49-33

How To Watch

When: Monday, April 29, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday, April 29, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $12.23

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Oklahoma City 3, New Orleans 0

On Monday, the Oklahoma City Thunder will fight it out against the New Orleans Pelicans in a Western Conference playoff contest at 8:30 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans are crawling into this match hobbled by three consecutive losses, while the Thunder will bounce in with eight consecutive wins.

The Thunder are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 209.5, but even that wound up being too high. They blew past the Pelicans 106-85. The oddsmakers were on Oklahoma City's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

The Thunder's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the charge by scoring 24 points along with eight assists and five rebounds.

The Thunder are a win away from taking the series as they lead the Pelicans 3-0. Check back on CBS Sports after the game to see if the Thunder can seal the deal or if the Pelicans earn another chance to play this season.

Odds

Oklahoma City is a 4.5-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 205 points.

Series History

Oklahoma City has won 7 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.