Through 3 Quarters
Fans are certainly getting their money's worth as the Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns have combined for 212 points three quarters in. a win is still up for grabs for either team, but Denver is up 108-104
The Nuggets have been riding high on the performance of point guard Nah'Shon Hyland, who has 23 points. Shooting guard Devin Booker has done his best for Phoenix, currently boasting 43 points (41% of their total) and six assists.
Who's Playing
Phoenix @ Denver
Current Records: Phoenix 59-14; Denver 43-30
What to Know
The Phoenix Suns might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET March 24 at Ball Arena. Phoenix knows how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past six matchups -- so hopefully Denver likes a good challenge.
The Suns were able to grind out a solid victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, winning 125-116. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 64-51 deficit. It was another big night for Phoenix's center Deandre Ayton, who dropped a double-double on 35 points and 14 boards. That makes it four consecutive games in which Ayton has had at least ten rebounds. Ayton's points were the most he has had all year.
Meanwhile, Denver strolled past the Los Angeles Clippers with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the matchup 127-115. Denver's center Nikola Jokic did his thing and posted a double-double on 30 points and 14 rebounds along with six assists.
The Suns are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 1-4 ATS when expected to lose.
Phoenix is now 59-14 while the Nuggets sit at 43-30. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Phoenix enters the game with a 48.60% field goal percentage, which is the best in the league. Denver is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank third in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.80% on the season. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
Odds
The Nuggets are a 3.5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Denver have won 18 out of their last 28 games against Phoenix.
