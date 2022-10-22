Who's Playing
Oklahoma City @ Denver
Current Records: Oklahoma City 0-1; Denver 1-1
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Denver Nuggets are heading back home. The Nuggets and the Oklahoma City Thunder will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 9 p.m. ET Saturday at Ball Arena. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Denver has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Denver beat the Golden State Warriors 128-123 on Friday. Denver's center Nikola Jokic was one of the most active players for the team, dropping a triple-double on 26 points, 12 rebounds, and ten assists. That's Jokic's first triple-double of the season.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma City came up short against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, falling 115-108. A silver lining for Oklahoma City was the play of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 32 points and five assists in addition to six boards.
Denver's victory lifted them to 1-1 while Oklahoma City's loss dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if Denver can repeat their recent success or if the Thunder bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Nuggets are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Denver have won 15 out of their last 26 games against Oklahoma City.
