Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Denver

Current Records: Oklahoma City 0-1; Denver 1-1

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Denver Nuggets are heading back home. The Nuggets and the Oklahoma City Thunder will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 9 p.m. ET Saturday at Ball Arena. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Denver has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Denver beat the Golden State Warriors 128-123 on Friday. Denver's center Nikola Jokic was one of the most active players for the team, dropping a triple-double on 26 points, 12 rebounds, and ten assists. That's Jokic's first triple-double of the season.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City came up short against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, falling 115-108. A silver lining for Oklahoma City was the play of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 32 points and five assists in addition to six boards.

Denver's victory lifted them to 1-1 while Oklahoma City's loss dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if Denver can repeat their recent success or if the Thunder bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Nuggets are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Denver have won 15 out of their last 26 games against Oklahoma City.