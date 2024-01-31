Who's Playing

Denver Nuggets @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Current Records: Denver 33-15, Oklahoma City 32-15

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $11.00

What to Know

The Nuggets have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Paycom Center. The Thunder took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Nuggets, who come in off a win.

Last Monday, the Nuggets' game was all tied up 56-56 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They managed a 113-107 victory over Milwaukee. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 5:34 mark of the first quarter, when the Nuggets were facing a 24-11 deficit.

The Nuggets relied on the efforts of Nikola Jokic, who dropped a triple-double on 25 points, 16 rebounds, and 12 assists, and Jamal Murray, who scored 35 points along with five assists and two steals. Jokic has been hot recently, having posted 25 or more points the last ten times he's played.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Thunder last Monday, but the final result did not. They took a 107-101 hit to the loss column at the hands of Minnesota. The Thunder have been going strong on the season, but this is now their second loss in a row.

Despite the loss, the Thunder got a solid performance out of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 37 points along with eight assists and seven rebounds. Gilgeous-Alexander has been hot recently, having posted 31 or more points the last seven times he's played. Less helpful for the Thunder was Luguentz Dort's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Denver's win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 33-15. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 119.4 points per game. As for Oklahoma City, their defeat ended a seven-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 32-15.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Nuggets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.7 turnovers per game (they're ranked second in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Thunder (currently ranked second in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.7 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Nuggets might still be hurting after the devastating 119-93 loss they got from the Thunder in their previous matchup back in December of 2023. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 40 points along with two steals. Now that the Nuggets know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Oklahoma City is a slight 1-point favorite against Denver, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 228.5 points.

Series History

Denver has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Oklahoma City.