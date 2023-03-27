Who's Playing
Dallas @ Indiana
Current Records: Dallas 36-39; Indiana 33-42
What to Know
After four games on the road, the Indiana Pacers are heading back home. They will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. If the game is anything like Indiana's 124-122 win from their previous meeting in February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
This past Saturday, the Pacers lost to the Atlanta Hawks on the road by a decisive 143-130 margin. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Jordan Nwora, who had 33 points along with six boards.
Meanwhile, Dallas was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 110-104 to the Charlotte Hornets. This was hardly the result the Mavericks or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 12.5 points over Charlotte heading into this contest. Dallas' defeat came about despite a quality game from point guard Luka Doncic, who shot 7-for-16 from beyond the arc and almost finished with a triple-double on 40 points, 12 rebounds, and eight dimes. The matchup made it Doncic's third in a row with at least 30 points.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. Allowing an average of 118.56 points per game, Indiana hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: NBATV
Odds
The Mavericks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 1-point favorite.
Series History
Indiana have won eight out of their last 15 games against Dallas.
- Feb 28, 2023 - Indiana 124 vs. Dallas 122
- Jan 29, 2022 - Dallas 132 vs. Indiana 105
- Dec 10, 2021 - Indiana 106 vs. Dallas 93
- Mar 26, 2021 - Indiana 109 vs. Dallas 94
- Jan 20, 2021 - Dallas 124 vs. Indiana 112
- Mar 08, 2020 - Indiana 112 vs. Dallas 109
- Feb 03, 2020 - Dallas 112 vs. Indiana 103
- Feb 27, 2019 - Dallas 110 vs. Indiana 101
- Jan 19, 2019 - Indiana 111 vs. Dallas 99
- Feb 26, 2018 - Dallas 109 vs. Indiana 103
- Dec 27, 2017 - Dallas 98 vs. Indiana 94
- Dec 09, 2016 - Dallas 111 vs. Indiana 103
- Oct 26, 2016 - Indiana 130 vs. Dallas 121
- Mar 12, 2016 - Indiana 112 vs. Dallas 105
- Dec 16, 2015 - Indiana 107 vs. Dallas 81