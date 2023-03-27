Who's Playing

Dallas @ Indiana

Current Records: Dallas 36-39; Indiana 33-42

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Indiana Pacers are heading back home. They will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. If the game is anything like Indiana's 124-122 win from their previous meeting in February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

This past Saturday, the Pacers lost to the Atlanta Hawks on the road by a decisive 143-130 margin. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Jordan Nwora, who had 33 points along with six boards.

Meanwhile, Dallas was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 110-104 to the Charlotte Hornets. This was hardly the result the Mavericks or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 12.5 points over Charlotte heading into this contest. Dallas' defeat came about despite a quality game from point guard Luka Doncic, who shot 7-for-16 from beyond the arc and almost finished with a triple-double on 40 points, 12 rebounds, and eight dimes. The matchup made it Doncic's third in a row with at least 30 points.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. Allowing an average of 118.56 points per game, Indiana hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.48

Odds

The Mavericks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 1-point favorite.

Series History

Indiana have won eight out of their last 15 games against Dallas.