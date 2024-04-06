3rd Quarter Report

Only one more quarter stands between the Suns and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Timberwolves 77-61.

If the Suns keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 46-31 in no time. On the other hand, the Timberwolves will have to make due with a 53-24 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Phoenix Suns

Current Records: Minnesota 53-23, Phoenix 45-31

How To Watch

When: Friday, April 5, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Friday, April 5, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $87.00

What to Know

The Timberwolves have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Footprint Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The Timberwolves scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Wednesday. They really took it to the Raptors for the full four quarters, racking up a 133-85 victory at home. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 17.5 in Minnesota's favor.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Timberwolves to victory, but perhaps none more so than Anthony Edwards, who scored 28 points along with six assists and two steals.

Meanwhile, the Suns got the win against the Cavaliers on Wednesday by a conclusive 122-101. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 72-47.

The Suns' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Devin Booker, who scored 40 points along with eight assists, and Kevin Durant, who scored 32 points along with seven assists and six rebounds. Durant didn't help the Suns' cause all that much against the Pelicans on Monday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

Minnesota is on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 53-23 record this season. As for Phoenix, they pushed their record up to 45-31 with that win, which was their third straight at home.

Friday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Timberwolves have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 38.8% of their threes per game. However, it's not like the Suns struggle in that department as they've made 38.3% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Timberwolves are hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last seven times they've played Phoenix.

Odds

Phoenix is a 4-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 217.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Phoenix has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.