Who's Playing

Sacramento Kings @ Phoenix Suns

Current Records: Sacramento 30-22, Phoenix 31-22

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.15

What to Know

The Kings and the Suns are an even 5-5 against one another since November of 2021, but not for long. The Sacramento Kings will head out on the road to take on the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Footprint Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Sunday, things could have been worse for Sacramento, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 127-113 loss to the Thunder. The over/under was set at 240 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Domantas Sabonis put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a triple-double on 21 points, 11 rebounds, and 14 assists. He has been hot recently, having posted 11 or more rebounds the last nine times he's played.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, the Suns' good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They lost 113-112 to Golden State on a last-minute jump shot From Stephen Curry. The Suns didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Suns' defeat came about despite a quality game from Devin Booker, who scored 32 points along with six assists.

Sacramento has been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 30-22 record this season. As for Phoenix, their defeat dropped their record down to 31-22.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Kings haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 118.6 points per game. However, it's not like the Suns struggle in that department as they've been averaging 117.4 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

The Kings are hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played Phoenix.

Odds

Phoenix is a 5-point favorite against Sacramento, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 4-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 245.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Phoenix and Sacramento both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.