Through 2 Quarters

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, the Toronto Raptors look much better today on their home court. They are in control with a 56-46 lead over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Toronto has enjoyed the tag-team combination of small forward OG Anunoby and shooting guard Gary Trent Jr.. The former has 13 points in addition to three rebounds, while the latter has 12 points and two assists along with two steals. Philadelphia hasn't had any offensive standouts so far with all players held to 12 points or fewer.

This is the first time the 76ers have been down going into the third quarter in the past seven games.

Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Toronto

Current Records: Philadelphia 2-0; Toronto 0-2

What to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. The 76ers and the Toronto Raptors will face off in an Atlantic Division battle at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Scotiabank Arena. Philadelphia will be strutting in after a victory while Toronto will be stumbling in from a loss.

Toronto is out to make up for these teams' matchup on Monday. The Sixers took down Toronto 112-97. The top scorer for Philadelphia was center Joel Embiid (31 points). That makes it 13 consecutive games in which Joel Embiid has had at least ten rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the 76ers are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Toronto's defeat took them down to 0-2 while Philadelphia's win pulled them up to 2-0. If the Sixers want to win, they will need to focus on stopping the Raptors' small forward OG Anunoby, who had 26 points, and center Chris Boucher, who had 17 points along with eight boards. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: NBATV

Odds

The 76ers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Toronto have won 24 out of their last 36 games against Philadelphia.

Injury Report for Toronto

Scottie Barnes: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for Philadelphia