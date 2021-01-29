Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Toronto

Current Records: Sacramento 7-10; Toronto 7-11

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Toronto Raptors and are hoping to record their first win since Nov. 20 of 2016. Sacramento's road trip will continue as they head to Amalie Arena at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday to face off against Toronto. If the matchup is anything like the Raptors' 144-123 victory from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Kings strolled past the Orlando Magic with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the contest 121-107. Shooting guard Buddy Hield was the offensive standout of the game for Sacramento, shooting 7-for-12 from beyond the arc and finishing with 29 points and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Toronto came up short against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, falling 115-108. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Norman Powell, who shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 26 points and five boards.

Sacramento isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 5.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Sacramento's victory lifted them to 7-10 while Toronto's defeat dropped them down to 7-11. Allowing an average of 120.35 points per game, the Kings haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida TV: NBC Sports California

NBC Sports California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Raptors are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Toronto have won seven out of their last 11 games against Sacramento.