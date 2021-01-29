Who's Playing
Sacramento @ Toronto
Current Records: Sacramento 7-10; Toronto 7-11
What to Know
The Sacramento Kings have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Toronto Raptors and are hoping to record their first win since Nov. 20 of 2016. Sacramento's road trip will continue as they head to Amalie Arena at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday to face off against Toronto. If the matchup is anything like the Raptors' 144-123 victory from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The Kings strolled past the Orlando Magic with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the contest 121-107. Shooting guard Buddy Hield was the offensive standout of the game for Sacramento, shooting 7-for-12 from beyond the arc and finishing with 29 points and five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Toronto came up short against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, falling 115-108. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Norman Powell, who shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 26 points and five boards.
Sacramento isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 5.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Sacramento's victory lifted them to 7-10 while Toronto's defeat dropped them down to 7-11. Allowing an average of 120.35 points per game, the Kings haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- TV: NBC Sports California
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Raptors are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Toronto have won seven out of their last 11 games against Sacramento.
- Jan 08, 2021 - Toronto 144 vs. Sacramento 123
- Mar 08, 2020 - Toronto 118 vs. Sacramento 113
- Nov 06, 2019 - Toronto 124 vs. Sacramento 120
- Jan 22, 2019 - Toronto 120 vs. Sacramento 105
- Nov 07, 2018 - Toronto 114 vs. Sacramento 105
- Dec 17, 2017 - Toronto 108 vs. Sacramento 93
- Dec 10, 2017 - Toronto 102 vs. Sacramento 87
- Nov 20, 2016 - Sacramento 102 vs. Toronto 99
- Nov 06, 2016 - Sacramento 96 vs. Toronto 91
- Dec 20, 2015 - Sacramento 104 vs. Toronto 94
- Nov 15, 2015 - Sacramento 107 vs. Toronto 101