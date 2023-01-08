Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Houston
Current Records: Minnesota 19-21; Houston 10-29
What to Know
The Houston Rockets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Minnesota Timberwolves and are hoping to record their first win since March 27 of 2021. The Rockets will take on Minnesota at 7 p.m. ET Sunday at Toyota Center after having had a few days off. Houston needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 116.18 points per game.
The contest between Houston and the Utah Jazz this past Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Houston falling 131-114 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Despite the defeat, Houston had strong showings from center Alperen Sengun, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 14 rebounds, and shooting guard Jalen Green, who had 30 points.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Clippers this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as Minnesota wrapped it up with a 128-115 victory at home. Minnesota can attribute much of their success to point guard D'Angelo Russell, who had 25 points along with five boards, and center Rudy Gobert, who posted a double-double on 25 points and 21 rebounds.
Houston is now 10-29 while Minnesota sits at 19-21. Minnesota is 10-8 after wins this year, and the Rockets are 8-20 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.45
Odds
The Timberwolves are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Houston have won 20 out of their last 30 games against Minnesota.
- Nov 05, 2022 - Minnesota 129 vs. Houston 117
- Apr 03, 2022 - Minnesota 139 vs. Houston 132
- Jan 09, 2022 - Minnesota 141 vs. Houston 123
- Oct 20, 2021 - Minnesota 124 vs. Houston 106
- Apr 27, 2021 - Minnesota 114 vs. Houston 107
- Mar 27, 2021 - Houston 129 vs. Minnesota 107
- Mar 26, 2021 - Minnesota 107 vs. Houston 101
- Mar 10, 2020 - Houston 117 vs. Minnesota 111
- Jan 24, 2020 - Houston 131 vs. Minnesota 124
- Jan 11, 2020 - Houston 139 vs. Minnesota 109
- Nov 16, 2019 - Houston 125 vs. Minnesota 105
- Mar 17, 2019 - Houston 117 vs. Minnesota 102
- Feb 13, 2019 - Minnesota 121 vs. Houston 111
- Dec 03, 2018 - Minnesota 103 vs. Houston 91
- Apr 25, 2018 - Houston 122 vs. Minnesota 104
- Apr 23, 2018 - Houston 119 vs. Minnesota 100
- Apr 21, 2018 - Minnesota 121 vs. Houston 105
- Apr 18, 2018 - Houston 102 vs. Minnesota 82
- Apr 15, 2018 - Houston 104 vs. Minnesota 101
- Mar 18, 2018 - Houston 129 vs. Minnesota 120
- Feb 23, 2018 - Houston 120 vs. Minnesota 102
- Feb 13, 2018 - Houston 126 vs. Minnesota 108
- Jan 18, 2018 - Houston 116 vs. Minnesota 98
- Apr 12, 2017 - Houston 123 vs. Minnesota 118
- Feb 25, 2017 - Houston 142 vs. Minnesota 130
- Jan 11, 2017 - Minnesota 119 vs. Houston 105
- Dec 17, 2016 - Houston 111 vs. Minnesota 109
- Apr 11, 2016 - Houston 129 vs. Minnesota 105
- Mar 18, 2016 - Houston 116 vs. Minnesota 111
- Jan 13, 2016 - Houston 107 vs. Minnesota 104