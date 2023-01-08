Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Houston

Current Records: Minnesota 19-21; Houston 10-29

What to Know

The Houston Rockets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Minnesota Timberwolves and are hoping to record their first win since March 27 of 2021. The Rockets will take on Minnesota at 7 p.m. ET Sunday at Toyota Center after having had a few days off. Houston needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 116.18 points per game.

The contest between Houston and the Utah Jazz this past Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Houston falling 131-114 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Despite the defeat, Houston had strong showings from center Alperen Sengun, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 14 rebounds, and shooting guard Jalen Green, who had 30 points.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Clippers this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as Minnesota wrapped it up with a 128-115 victory at home. Minnesota can attribute much of their success to point guard D'Angelo Russell, who had 25 points along with five boards, and center Rudy Gobert, who posted a double-double on 25 points and 21 rebounds.

Houston is now 10-29 while Minnesota sits at 19-21. Minnesota is 10-8 after wins this year, and the Rockets are 8-20 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.45

Odds

The Timberwolves are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Houston have won 20 out of their last 30 games against Minnesota.