Two Western Conference teams can clinch their tickets to the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs on Monday when the Thunder visit the Pelicans at 8:30 p.m. ET, and the Nuggets host the Lakers at 10 p.m. ET. The respective teams are led by MVP finalists in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic, who are fixtures in NBA DFS lineups and surrounded by other quality options in the NBA DFS player pool. SGA is flanked by young players like Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams, while the Joker may have to rely more on Aaron Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope with Jamal Murray (calf) questionable to play.

Daily Fantasy basketball players could target these players with NBA DFS stacks if they expect their respective teams to continue their dominance. Holmgren leads the 2024 NBA playoffs with 3.7 blocks, to go along with 15.7 points and 8.7 rebounds, while Williams is putting up over 20 ppg in the postseason. Should you favor the young OKC options over the champion Nuggets in Monday's NBA DFS lineups? Before making your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Thursday (when he last made picks), McClure highlighted Lakers forward LeBron James as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: James had 26 points, nine assists, six rebounds, two steals and a block, returning 52 points on DraftKings and 52.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Monday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, April 29

For Monday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is rostering Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. who is listed at $6,600 on DraftKings and $7,100 on FanDuel. The talented sharpshooter has often been criticized for his inconsistency, but you can't say that about his play versus the Lakers. Porter has at least 19 points and eight rebounds in all four games of the series and is coming off back-to-back double-doubles. He had a 20-10 stat line in Game 3, a 27-11 line in Game 4, and this marks just the fourth time all season he's posted consecutive double-doubles.

Porter has increased his scoring in every game this series and is knocking down a blistering 44.1% from beyond the arc in the postseason. He also torched the Lakers in the regular season with averages of 21.3 points and 10 rebounds across three games, so he seems to have Los Angeles' number. He has four double-doubles across seven games against the Lakers this year, compared to 12 double-doubles in his other 78 games of the regular plus post-season.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes again rostering Lakers forward James ($9,500 on DraftKings and $10,600 on FanDuel). The four-time MVP has scored at least 26 points in every game of the series versus Denver, including a series-high of 30 in his last game. He's also averaging 8.3 assists, 6.3 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.3 blocks over the four games against the Nuggets.

James' efficiency has been off the charts against Denver as he's shot at least 60% from the field in six of his last eight games versus the team. He's also one who takes his game to another level when in a do-or-die situation, such as tonight's contest taking place with the Lakers in a 3-1 hole. Over his last three playoff games when facing elimination, James is averaging 33 points, 8.0 rebounds. 6.7 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.0 blocks. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Monday, April 29

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Monday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.