A pivotal Game 4 showdown between the No. 1 seed Boston Celtics and the No. 8 seed Miami Heat takes place on Monday evening. After these teams split the first two games, the Celtics went on the road and took care of business. In Game 3, Boston blew out the Heat 104-84. Miami hopes to bounce back and even the series at home with a win on Monday. Terry Rozier (neck), Jimmy Butler (knee), and Josh Richardson (shoulder) are all out for the Heat.

Celtics vs. Heat spread: Boston -10.5

Celtics vs. Heat over/under: 203.5 points

Celtics vs. Heat money line: Boston -526, Miami +391

BOS: The Celtics are 15-5 in their last 20 games on the road

MIA: The Heat are 5-10 ATS in their past 15 games at home

Why the Celtics can cover

The Celtics are looking for a repeat of what happened in Game 3. They played stingy defense while having multiple players step up on the offensive end. Boston held the Heat to 41% shooting from the field and 32% shooting from 3-point range. The Celtics also outrebounded the Heat 43-36 and forced 12 turnovers but only committed six.

Forward Jayson Tatum continues to be a driving force for this team. Tatum's offensive game is so tough to stop due to his ability to get a score from all three levels. The former Duke standout does damage on the glass as well. In this series, he leads the team in scoring (24.3), rebounds (9.7), and assists (6.3) per game. Tatum finished with 22 points, 11 boards and six assists in the Game 3 victory.

Why the Heat can cover

The Heat go as center Bam Adebayo goes. Adebayo brings plenty of energy on both ends of the floor. The 26-year-old is able to dominate from the mid-range area to the paint consistently. Thus far in the first round, Adebayo has logged 21.7 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. In Miami's Game 2 victory, he racked up 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Guard Tyler Herro gives the squad an athletic scorer on the perimeter. Herro owns a sweet jumper to stretch out defenses but is fearless in attacking the lane. The 24-year-old also has great vision as a playmaker. He's second on the team in points (16.7) with a team-high 6.7 assists per game in the 2024 NBA playoffs. His best performance came in Game 2, as Herro had 24 points and 14 assists.

