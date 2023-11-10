Who's Playing

Minnesota Timberwolves @ San Antonio Spurs

Current Records: Minnesota 5-2, San Antonio 3-5

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Online streaming: fuboTV

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.00

What to Know

The Timberwolves have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will challenge the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Frost Bank Center. The Spurs took a loss in their last match and will be looking to turn the tables on the Timberwolves, who come in off a win.

The Timberwolves have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, winning by at least 21 pointsthree times now. They put the hurt on New Orleans with a sharp 122-101 victory on Wednesday. With the Timberwolves ahead 72-44 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

The Timberwolves relied on the efforts of Rudy Gobert, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 21 rebounds, and Anthony Edwards, who earned 26 points along with 8 assists and 3 steals. Gobert continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, the Spurs' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 126-105 to New York. The Spurs were down 99-72 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Minnesota has yet to lose a game at home this season, leaving them with a 5-2 record. As for San Antonio, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-5.

Looking ahead, the Timberwolves are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Friday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy game: The Timberwolves have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 47.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for the Spurs , though, as they've been averaging only 41.4 per game. Given the Timberwolves' sizeable advantage in that area, the Spurs will need to find a way to close that gap. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NBA content.

Odds

Minnesota is a solid 6.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 225.5 points.

Series History

Minnesota has won 6 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.