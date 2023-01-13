Who's Playing
Golden State @ San Antonio
Current Records: Golden State 20-21; San Antonio 13-29
What to Know
The Golden State Warriors have enjoyed the comforts of home their last eight games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at Alamodome after having had a few days off. The Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.71 points per game.
The matchup between Golden State and the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with the Dubs falling 125-113 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. The Dubs were down 98-79 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Jordan Poole put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 27 points and six assists in addition to five boards.
Meanwhile, San Antonio was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 135-129 to the Memphis Grizzlies. Despite the loss, San Antonio got a solid performance out of point guard Tre Jones, who had 22 points and six assists along with six rebounds.
Golden State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.
The losses put Golden State at 20-21 and the Spurs at 13-29. The Warriors are 10-10 after losses this season, San Antonio 8-20.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $80.34
Odds
The Warriors are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -113
Series History
Golden State have won 21 out of their last 33 games against San Antonio.
- Nov 14, 2022 - Golden State 132 vs. San Antonio 95
- Apr 09, 2022 - Golden State 100 vs. San Antonio 94
- Mar 20, 2022 - San Antonio 110 vs. Golden State 108
- Feb 01, 2022 - Golden State 124 vs. San Antonio 120
- Dec 04, 2021 - San Antonio 112 vs. Golden State 107
- Feb 09, 2021 - Golden State 114 vs. San Antonio 91
- Feb 08, 2021 - San Antonio 105 vs. Golden State 100
- Jan 20, 2021 - Golden State 121 vs. San Antonio 99
- Dec 31, 2019 - San Antonio 117 vs. Golden State 113
- Nov 01, 2019 - San Antonio 127 vs. Golden State 110
- Mar 18, 2019 - San Antonio 111 vs. Golden State 105
- Feb 06, 2019 - Golden State 141 vs. San Antonio 102
- Nov 18, 2018 - San Antonio 104 vs. Golden State 92
- Apr 24, 2018 - Golden State 99 vs. San Antonio 91
- Apr 22, 2018 - San Antonio 103 vs. Golden State 90
- Apr 19, 2018 - Golden State 110 vs. San Antonio 97
- Apr 16, 2018 - Golden State 116 vs. San Antonio 101
- Apr 14, 2018 - Golden State 113 vs. San Antonio 92
- Mar 19, 2018 - San Antonio 89 vs. Golden State 75
- Mar 08, 2018 - Golden State 110 vs. San Antonio 107
- Feb 10, 2018 - Golden State 122 vs. San Antonio 105
- Nov 02, 2017 - Golden State 112 vs. San Antonio 92
- May 22, 2017 - Golden State 129 vs. San Antonio 115
- May 20, 2017 - Golden State 120 vs. San Antonio 108
- May 16, 2017 - Golden State 136 vs. San Antonio 100
- May 14, 2017 - Golden State 113 vs. San Antonio 111
- Mar 29, 2017 - Golden State 110 vs. San Antonio 98
- Mar 11, 2017 - San Antonio 107 vs. Golden State 85
- Oct 25, 2016 - San Antonio 129 vs. Golden State 100
- Apr 10, 2016 - Golden State 92 vs. San Antonio 86
- Apr 07, 2016 - Golden State 112 vs. San Antonio 101
- Mar 19, 2016 - San Antonio 87 vs. Golden State 79
- Jan 25, 2016 - Golden State 120 vs. San Antonio 90