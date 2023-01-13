Who's Playing

Golden State @ San Antonio

Current Records: Golden State 20-21; San Antonio 13-29

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors have enjoyed the comforts of home their last eight games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at Alamodome after having had a few days off. The Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.71 points per game.

The matchup between Golden State and the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with the Dubs falling 125-113 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. The Dubs were down 98-79 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Jordan Poole put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 27 points and six assists in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, San Antonio was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 135-129 to the Memphis Grizzlies. Despite the loss, San Antonio got a solid performance out of point guard Tre Jones, who had 22 points and six assists along with six rebounds.

Golden State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.

The losses put Golden State at 20-21 and the Spurs at 13-29. The Warriors are 10-10 after losses this season, San Antonio 8-20.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas

Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $80.34

Odds

The Warriors are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Golden State have won 21 out of their last 33 games against San Antonio.