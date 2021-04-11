Who's Playing
Washington @ Phoenix
Current Records: Washington 19-32; Phoenix 36-15
What to Know
The Phoenix Suns are 2-9 against the Washington Wizards since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit this past Saturday. They will face off against one another at 10 p.m. ET at PHX Arena. The Suns are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
Phoenix came up short against the Los Angeles Clippers this past Thursday, falling 113-103. Despite their loss, Phoenix got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. shooting guard Devin Booker, who had 24 points, was the best among equals.
Meanwhile, Washington narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Golden State Warriors 110-107. Washington can attribute much of their success to point guard Russell Westbrook, who posted a triple-double on 19 points, 14 dimes, and 14 rebounds, and center Robin Lopez, who had 20 points along with eight boards. That's the third consecutive contest in which Westbrook has had at least 11 assists.
Washington's win lifted them to 19-32 while Phoenix's defeat dropped them down to 36-15. Allowing an average of 118.45 points per game, Washington hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: Bally Sports - Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Suns are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Suns, as the game opened with the Suns as an 11-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Washington have won nine out of their last 11 games against Phoenix.
- Jan 11, 2021 - Washington 128 vs. Phoenix 107
- Jul 31, 2020 - Phoenix 125 vs. Washington 112
- Nov 27, 2019 - Washington 140 vs. Phoenix 132
- Mar 27, 2019 - Washington 124 vs. Phoenix 121
- Dec 22, 2018 - Washington 149 vs. Phoenix 146
- Dec 07, 2017 - Washington 109 vs. Phoenix 99
- Nov 01, 2017 - Phoenix 122 vs. Washington 116
- Mar 07, 2017 - Washington 131 vs. Phoenix 127
- Nov 21, 2016 - Washington 106 vs. Phoenix 101
- Apr 01, 2016 - Washington 106 vs. Phoenix 99
- Dec 04, 2015 - Washington 109 vs. Phoenix 106
Injury Report for Phoenix
- Abdel Nader: Out (Knee)
Injury Report for Washington
- Jordan Bell: Game-Time Decision (Not Injury Related)
- Davis Bertans: Out (Rest)
- Bradley Beal: Out (Hip)
- Thomas Bryant: Out for the Season (Knee)