Who's Playing

Washington @ Phoenix

Current Records: Washington 19-32; Phoenix 36-15

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns are 2-9 against the Washington Wizards since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit this past Saturday. They will face off against one another at 10 p.m. ET at PHX Arena. The Suns are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Phoenix came up short against the Los Angeles Clippers this past Thursday, falling 113-103. Despite their loss, Phoenix got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. shooting guard Devin Booker, who had 24 points, was the best among equals.

Meanwhile, Washington narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Golden State Warriors 110-107. Washington can attribute much of their success to point guard Russell Westbrook, who posted a triple-double on 19 points, 14 dimes, and 14 rebounds, and center Robin Lopez, who had 20 points along with eight boards. That's the third consecutive contest in which Westbrook has had at least 11 assists.

Washington's win lifted them to 19-32 while Phoenix's defeat dropped them down to 36-15. Allowing an average of 118.45 points per game, Washington hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Bally Sports - Arizona

Bally Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Suns are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Suns, as the game opened with the Suns as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Washington have won nine out of their last 11 games against Phoenix.

Jan 11, 2021 - Washington 128 vs. Phoenix 107

Jul 31, 2020 - Phoenix 125 vs. Washington 112

Nov 27, 2019 - Washington 140 vs. Phoenix 132

Mar 27, 2019 - Washington 124 vs. Phoenix 121

Dec 22, 2018 - Washington 149 vs. Phoenix 146

Dec 07, 2017 - Washington 109 vs. Phoenix 99

Nov 01, 2017 - Phoenix 122 vs. Washington 116

Mar 07, 2017 - Washington 131 vs. Phoenix 127

Nov 21, 2016 - Washington 106 vs. Phoenix 101

Apr 01, 2016 - Washington 106 vs. Phoenix 99

Dec 04, 2015 - Washington 109 vs. Phoenix 106

Injury Report for Phoenix

Abdel Nader: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Washington