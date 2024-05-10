The Cavaliers answered back with a blowout win against the Celtics in Game 2 and now head back to Cleveland with a bit of momentum on their side. All five starters scored in double figures for the Cavs, and they got 21 points off the bench from Caris LeVert en route to a 24-point win against the top-seeded team in the Eastern Conference. It also helped that Cleveland shot a ridiculous 46.4% from deep, while Boston struggled mightily from beyond the arc.

Though the Celtics are heavily favored in this series, the Cavaliers proved that they won't be steamrolled by Boston. This loss also showed how much Boston misses Kristaps Porzingis, because even though Jarrett Allen is also out for Cleveland, Porzingis' versatility on offense and rim protection on defense is something that really sets this Boston roster over the edge.

Here's everything you need to know for Game 3.

Celtics vs. Cavaliers schedule, scores

All times Eastern | * If necessary

Game 1: Celtics 120, Cavaliers 95 -- Boston leads 1-0

Celtics 120, Cavaliers 95 -- Boston leads 1-0 Game 2: Cavaliers 118, Celtics 94 -- Series tied 1-1

Cavaliers 118, Celtics 94 -- Series tied 1-1 Game 3: Saturday, May 11 -- Celtics at Cavaliers, 8:30 p.m., ABC

Saturday, May 11 -- Celtics at Cavaliers, 8:30 p.m., ABC Game 4: Monday, May 13 -- Celtics at Cavaliers, 7 p.m., TNT

Monday, May 13 -- Celtics at Cavaliers, 7 p.m., TNT Game 5: Wednesday, May 15 -- Cavaliers at Celtics

Wednesday, May 15 -- Cavaliers at Celtics Game 6*: Friday, May 17 -- Celtics at Cavaliers

Friday, May 17 -- Celtics at Cavaliers Game 7*: Sunday, May 19 -- Cavaliers at Celtics

Celtics vs. Cavaliers, Game 3

Where to watch

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET | Date: Saturday, May 11

Location: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse -- Cleveland

TV channel: ABC | Streaming: ESPN app/fubo

Storylines

Celtics: Boston is going to need more than four points out of Jrue Holiday. They signed him for his defense, but he also needs to be more active on offense, especially if he's also only going to rack up three assists. Holiday struggled in both rounds of the playoffs, averaging just eight points on 36.1% from the floor and 32.1% from deep. With Porzingis out that means he needs to step up his production on offense, otherwise he's someone the Cavaliers can pretty much ignore on that end of the floor.

Cavaliers: You have to expect that the Cavaliers aren't going to make almost 50% shots from long range in every game, so when that regresses a bit Cleveland will have to figure out how else to beat the Celtics. The aggressiveness from Evan Mobley on offense was a refreshing sight to see, racking up 21 points on 9 of 15 from the floor. That's the type of production Cleveland will need out of him because Donovan Mitchell won't be able to do it all by himself.

Prediction

I think the Celtics will bounce back in Game 3, and I don't think the Cavaliers will shoot as well as they did in Game 2. I'm predicting a big game from Jayson Tatum, who, up to this point, hasn't really had a standout performance in the postseason. Pick: Celtics -8