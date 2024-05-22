The No. 3 seed Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the No. 5 seed Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the 2024 Western Conference finals on Wednesday. The Mavericks knocked off the top-seed Oklahoma City Thunder in six games in the semifinals. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the defending champion Denver Nuggets in seven games. Mike Conley (calf) is questionable for Minnesota.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET at Target Center in Minnesota. The Timberwolves are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Mavericks vs. Timberwolves odds via SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points is 208.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks spread: Minnesota -4.5

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks over/under: 208 points

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks moneyline: Minnesota -182, Dallas +152

MIN: The Timberwolves are 48-42-3 against the spread this season.

DAL: The Mavericks are 55-39 against the spread this season.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

The Minnesota Timberwolves have multiple players who can step up on both ends of the floor. They are able to play stifling defense while having the ability to score in a variety of ways. In the playoffs, Minnesota is only allowing 99.6 points per game. The Timberwolves are led by guard Anthony Edwards. He's an athletic two-way threat with the ball handles to get past defenders.

The Georgia product can score from all three levels and then lockdown his assignment on the other end. Edwards averages 28.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. He's dropped 25-plus points in seven outings this postseason run. On May 16 versus the Nuggets, Edwards finished with 27 points, four assists and three steals. See which team to pick here.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Guard Luka Doncic is an exceptional playmaker on the court. Doncic is able to shift through a defense with ease to facilitate the rock or create his own shot. The five-time All-Star has a streaky perimeter shot and can catch fire. In the 2024 NBA playoffs, he leads the team in points (27.2), rebounds (9.7) and assists (9.1). He's recorded three straight triple-doubles. In his last outing, Doncic had 29 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Guard Kyrie Irving is one of the best ball handlers in the league. Irving has always been acrobatic around the rim but owns a reliable jumper on the outside. His basketball IQ is what takes him to another level. Irving logs 21.1 points, four rebounds and 5.4 assists per game in the postseason. In the Game 6 win over the Thunder, he had 22 points, three assists and made four 3-pointers. See which team to pick here.

