A pair of upstart clubs seeking a berth in the NBA Finals meet Wednesday in the 2024 Western Conference Finals as the Minnesota Timberwolves host the Dallas Mavericks. Game 1 in the best-of-seven series is set for an 8:30 p.m. ET tipoff from the Target Center in Minneapolis. In what could be considered the upset bracket of the NBA playoffs, the No. 5-seeded Mavericks are coming off an upset of the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder, while the No. 3-seeded Timberwolves knocked off the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets in seven games. Mike Conley (calf) is questionable for Minnesota.

Minnesota is a 4-point favorite and the over/under for total points scored is 207.5 in the latest Mavericks vs. Timberwolves odds from the SportsLine consensus. Before locking in any Mavericks vs. Timberwolves picks for Game 1 of the 2024 Western Conference finals, make sure you see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven SportsLine Projection model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model entered the conference semifinals in the 2024 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 94-61 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,800. Anyone following the model has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on Mavs vs. Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals and locked in its 2024 NBA playoff predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Timberwolves vs. Mavs:

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves: Minnesota -4

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves over/under: 207.5

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves money line: Minnesota -180, Dallas +150

DAL: The Mavericks are 31-16 against the spread in road games this season.

MIN: The Timberwolves are 8-3 ATS in the playoffs this season.

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why the Timberwolves can cover

The Timberwolves are arguably the hottest team in the NBA at the moment and will be looking to make the most of their first appearance in the conference finals in 20 years. They have used the league's top-ranked scoring defense (105.7 ppg) to clamp down on opponents and pull away in the second half. They bookended historic performances against the Nuggets in what was both a bizarre and wildly entertaining series.

After dominating the first two games in Denver to take a commanding 2-0 lead, they took a step back as the defending champs proceeded to win three straight and recapture command of the series. However, when most observers had written off Minnesota as a talented upstart that was about to come up a game or two short of the conference finals, Minnesota reverted to its smothering early-series form and held the Nuggets to 160 combined points while taking Games 6 and 7. This included a historic comeback from a 15-point halftime deficit in Game 7, the largest deficit ever overcome in the second half of a Game 7 in NBA playoff history. See which team to pick here.

Why the Mavericks can cover

While the Timberwolves earned more headlines for their drama-filled triumph over the defending NBA champion Nuggets, the Mavericks quietly dispatched of the top-seeded club in the Western Conference in six games while showing plenty of resilience of their own. Similar to the Timberwolves, the battle-tested Mavericks won two road games in a difficult environment and avoided having to win a third road game with a memorable Game 6 comeback. They trailed by 17 at halftime and nine entering the fourth quarter before launching a fourth-quarter rally that involved contributions from multiple players.

Luka Doncic ended up with a triple double behind 29 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Forward P.J. Washington hit the first two of three free throws with 2.5 seconds left for the winning margin before intentionally missing the third and leaving the Thunder, who were out of timeouts, with no options other than a desperate have beyond half court. Derrick Jones Jr. added a career playoff-high 22 points. See which team to pick here.

How to make Mavericks vs. Timberwolves picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting 210 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Mavericks vs. Timberwolves, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has returned more than $2,800 on its NBA picks this season, and find out.