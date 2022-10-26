Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Minnesota

Current Records: San Antonio 3-1; Minnesota 2-2

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs are on the road again Wednesday and play against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET Oct. 26 at Target Center. The Spurs will be strutting in after a victory while Minnesota will be stumbling in from a loss.

San Antonio is hoping for another win. They were able to grind out a solid victory over the Timberwolves on Monday, winning 115-106. San Antonio can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Devin Vassell, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points, seven dimes and nine boards, and center Jakob Poeltl, who posted a double-double on 14 points and 14 rebounds.

Despite San Antonio winning this past one, the oddsmakers have Minnesota as a nine-point favorite. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that the Spurs are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

San Antonio's win brought them up to 3-1 while Minnesota's defeat pulled them down to 2-2. San Antonio is 2-0 after wins this season, and Minnesota is 1-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Timberwolves are a big 9-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

San Antonio have won 15 out of their last 23 games against Minnesota.