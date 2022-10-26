Who's Playing
San Antonio @ Minnesota
Current Records: San Antonio 3-1; Minnesota 2-2
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs are on the road again Wednesday and play against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET Oct. 26 at Target Center. The Spurs will be strutting in after a victory while Minnesota will be stumbling in from a loss.
San Antonio is hoping for another win. They were able to grind out a solid victory over the Timberwolves on Monday, winning 115-106. San Antonio can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Devin Vassell, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points, seven dimes and nine boards, and center Jakob Poeltl, who posted a double-double on 14 points and 14 rebounds.
Despite San Antonio winning this past one, the oddsmakers have Minnesota as a nine-point favorite. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that the Spurs are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.
San Antonio's win brought them up to 3-1 while Minnesota's defeat pulled them down to 2-2. San Antonio is 2-0 after wins this season, and Minnesota is 1-0 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Bally Sports - North
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.00
Odds
The Timberwolves are a big 9-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as an 8.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
San Antonio have won 15 out of their last 23 games against Minnesota.
- Oct 24, 2022 - San Antonio 115 vs. Minnesota 106
- Apr 07, 2022 - Minnesota 127 vs. San Antonio 121
- Mar 14, 2022 - Minnesota 149 vs. San Antonio 139
- Nov 18, 2021 - Minnesota 115 vs. San Antonio 90
- Feb 03, 2021 - San Antonio 111 vs. Minnesota 108
- Jan 10, 2021 - Minnesota 96 vs. San Antonio 88
- Jan 09, 2021 - San Antonio 125 vs. Minnesota 122
- Nov 27, 2019 - Minnesota 113 vs. San Antonio 101
- Nov 13, 2019 - Minnesota 129 vs. San Antonio 114
- Jan 18, 2019 - San Antonio 116 vs. Minnesota 113
- Dec 21, 2018 - San Antonio 124 vs. Minnesota 98
- Nov 28, 2018 - Minnesota 128 vs. San Antonio 89
- Oct 17, 2018 - San Antonio 112 vs. Minnesota 108
- Mar 17, 2018 - San Antonio 117 vs. Minnesota 101
- Nov 15, 2017 - Minnesota 98 vs. San Antonio 86
- Oct 18, 2017 - San Antonio 107 vs. Minnesota 99
- Mar 21, 2017 - San Antonio 100 vs. Minnesota 93
- Mar 04, 2017 - San Antonio 97 vs. Minnesota 90
- Jan 17, 2017 - San Antonio 122 vs. Minnesota 114
- Dec 06, 2016 - San Antonio 105 vs. Minnesota 91
- Mar 08, 2016 - San Antonio 116 vs. Minnesota 91
- Dec 28, 2015 - San Antonio 101 vs. Minnesota 95
- Dec 23, 2015 - San Antonio 108 vs. Minnesota 83