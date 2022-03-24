Through 2 Quarters

The San Antonio Spurs are flexing their muscles against the Portland Trail Blazers, showing why they were favored to win all along. San Antonio is in control with an 83-53 lead over Portland.

The Spurs have been led by point guard Dejounte Murray, who so far has 20 points and seven assists along with six boards. Portland has been relying on the performance of center Drew Eubanks, who has 13 points and two assists in addition to five rebounds.

Portland has lost 83% of their games in which they were down at the half. Barring a big turnaround, this game will end the same way.

Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Portland

Current Records: San Antonio 28-44; Portland 27-44

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter after having had a few days off. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

On Sunday, the Spurs narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Golden State Warriors 110-108. San Antonio can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Josh Richardson, who had 25 points.

Speaking of close games: on Monday Portland sidestepped the Detroit Pistons for a 119-115 victory. Portland's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard Brandon Williams led the charge as he had 23 points in addition to six rebounds. Williams had some trouble finding his footing against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction.

San Antonio is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with San Antonio, who are 35-36-1 against the spread.

The wins brought the Spurs up to 28-44 and the Trail Blazers to 27-44. Two stats to keep an eye on: San Antonio enters the contest with only 18.2 fouls per game on average, good for second best in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, Portland is third worst in the league in fouls per game, with 20.8 on average. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts Portland in a difficult position.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: KMYS CW 35 San Antonio

KMYS CW 35 San Antonio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Spurs are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Spurs as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Antonio have won 12 out of their last 21 games against Portland.

Dec 02, 2021 - San Antonio 114 vs. Portland 83

May 08, 2021 - Portland 124 vs. San Antonio 102

Apr 16, 2021 - Portland 107 vs. San Antonio 106

Jan 18, 2021 - San Antonio 125 vs. Portland 104

Feb 06, 2020 - Portland 125 vs. San Antonio 117

Nov 16, 2019 - Portland 121 vs. San Antonio 116

Oct 28, 2019 - San Antonio 113 vs. Portland 110

Mar 16, 2019 - San Antonio 108 vs. Portland 103

Feb 07, 2019 - Portland 127 vs. San Antonio 118

Dec 02, 2018 - San Antonio 131 vs. Portland 118

Oct 20, 2018 - Portland 121 vs. San Antonio 108

Apr 07, 2018 - San Antonio 116 vs. Portland 105

Jan 07, 2018 - Portland 111 vs. San Antonio 110

Dec 20, 2017 - San Antonio 93 vs. Portland 91

Apr 10, 2017 - Portland 99 vs. San Antonio 98

Mar 15, 2017 - Portland 110 vs. San Antonio 106

Dec 30, 2016 - San Antonio 110 vs. Portland 94

Dec 23, 2016 - San Antonio 110 vs. Portland 90

Mar 17, 2016 - San Antonio 118 vs. Portland 110

Nov 16, 2015 - San Antonio 93 vs. Portland 80

Nov 11, 2015 - San Antonio 113 vs. Portland 101

Injury Report for Portland

Josh Hart: Out (Knee)

Anfernee Simons: Out (Quadriceps)

Eric Bledsoe: Out (Achilles)

Jusuf Nurkic: Out (Foot)

Marcos Louzada Silva: Out (Knee)

Damian Lillard: Out for the Season (Abdomen)

Nassir Little: Out for the Season (Shoulder)

Joe Ingles: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for San Antonio