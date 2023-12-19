Halftime Report

The Nets are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a 59-54 lead against the Jazz.

If the Nets keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 14-12 in no time. On the other hand, the Jazz will have to make due with a 9-18 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Brooklyn Nets @ Utah Jazz

Current Records: Brooklyn 13-12, Utah 9-17

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: KJZZ-TV 14

KJZZ-TV 14 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $17.00

What to Know

The Jazz will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Brooklyn Nets at 9:00 p.m. ET at Delta Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The Jazz gave up the first points and the most points on Saturday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 125-104 punch to the gut against Sacramento. The Jazz have not had much luck with the Kings recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Despite their loss, the Jazz saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Collin Sexton, who scored 28 points, was perhaps the best of all. Sexton continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last five games he's played.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 13.6% worse than the opposition, a fact the Nets found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell to Golden State 124-120. The Nets have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Cameron Thomas, who scored 41 points along with five rebounds. Spencer Dinwiddie was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 16 points and 14 assists.

Utah's loss dropped their record down to 9-17. As for Brooklyn, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-12 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Jazz have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 46.3 rebounds per game (they're ranked fourth in rebounds per game overall). However, it's not like the Nets (currently ranked first in rebounds per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging 47.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Jazz and the Nets were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in April, but the Jazz came up empty-handed after a 111-110 loss. Will the Jazz have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Brooklyn is a 4-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 233 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Brooklyn.