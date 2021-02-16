Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Golden State

Current Records: Cleveland 10-18; Golden State 14-13

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors are 19-6 against the Cleveland Cavaliers since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. The Warriors have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Cleveland at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 15 at Chase Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Golden State received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 134-117 to the Brooklyn Nets. Golden State was down 108-82 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Point guard Stephen Curry put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 27 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, Cleveland lost to the Los Angeles Clippers on the road by a decisive 128-111 margin. The top scorers for Cleveland were point guard Collin Sexton (22 points), small forward Cedi Osman (20 points), and point guard Darius Garland (20 points).

The Warriors are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Golden State is now 14-13 while the Cavaliers sit at 10-18. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Golden State have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44%, which places them third in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, Cleveland has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.90% from the floor on average, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked against Cleveland.

Odds

The Warriors are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Warriors, as the game opened with the Warriors as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Golden State have won 19 out of their last 25 games against Cleveland.

Injury Report for Golden State

Draymond Green: Game-Time Decision (Knee)

Alen Smailagic: Out (Knee)

James Wiseman: Out (Wrist)

Kevon Looney: Out (Ankle)

Marquese Chriss: Out for the Season (Lower Leg)

Klay Thompson: Out for the Season (Achilles)

Injury Report for Cleveland