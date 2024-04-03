Who's Playing

Los Angeles Lakers @ Washington Wizards

Current Records: Los Angeles 43-33, Washington 15-61

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Monumental Sports Network

Monumental Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $80.00

What to Know

The Wizards will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Los Angeles Lakers will face off at 7:00 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The Wizards can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Tuesday. They snuck past the Bucks with a 117-113 victory.

The Wizards got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Corey Kispert out in front who scored 27 points along with seven rebounds. Deni Avdija, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, the Lakers strolled past the Raptors with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the game 128-111. Los Angeles pushed the score to 100-79 by the end of the third, a deficit Toronto cut but never quite recovered from.

LeBron James was his usual excellent self, almost dropping a double-double on 23 points and nine assists.

Washington's victory ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 15-61. As for Los Angeles, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight contests, which provided a massive bump to their 43-33 record this season.

Not only did both teams in this Wednesday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. As for their next game, the game looks promising for the Lakers, as the team is favored by a full 12.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

The Wizards couldn't quite finish off the Lakers when the teams last played back in February and fell 134-131. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Lakers' Anthony Davis, who dropped a double-double on 40 points and 15 rebounds. Now that the Wizards know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Los Angeles is a big 12.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 234 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Washington.