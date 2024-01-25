Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for the Wizards after losing four in a row. A win is still up for grabs for either team after two quarters, but the Wizards are up 59-57 over the Timberwolves.

If the Wizards keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-35 in no time. On the other hand, the Timberwolves will have to make due with a 30-14 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Washington Wizards

Current Records: Minnesota 30-13, Washington 7-35

When: Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North

The Wizards will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The Wizards' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 113-104 to Denver. The Wizards have struggled against the Nuggets recently, as their match on Sunday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

The Timberwolves came into the matchup on Monday with a huge advantage in the spread, but given the result that advantage might've gone to their heads. They fell just short of Charlotte by a score of 128-125. The defeat came about despite the Timberwolves having been up 18 in the third quarter.

Karl-Anthony Towns put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 10 for 15 from beyond the arc en route to 62 points and 2 assists. Those 62 points set a new season-high mark for him.

Washington has not been sharp recently, as they've lost ten of their last 11 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-35 record this season. As for Minnesota, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 30-13.

The Wizards were able to grind out a solid win over the Timberwolves when the teams last played back in February of 2023, winning 114-106. Will the Wizards repeat their success, or do the Timberwolves have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Minnesota is a big 11-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 230 points.

Washington has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.