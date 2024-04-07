Who's Playing

Miami Heat @ Indiana Pacers

Current Records: Miami 43-34, Indiana 44-34

How To Watch

When: Sunday, April 7, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 7, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

What to Know

The Pacers are on a three-game streak of home wins, while the Heat are on a three-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. The Indiana Pacers will take on the Miami Heat at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Pacers are expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.

Last Friday, the Pacers didn't have too much trouble with the Thunder at home as they won 126-112.

Meanwhile, the Heat strolled past the Rockets with points to spare on Friday, taking the game 119-104.

Bam Adebayo was the offensive standout of the game as he dropped a double-double on 18 points and 12 rebounds. He didn't help the Heat's cause all that much against the 76ers on Thursday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

Indiana has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 44-34 record this season. As for Miami, their victory bumped their record up to 43-34.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Pacers haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 122.8 points per game (they're ranked first in scoring overall). It's a different story for the Heat, though, as they've been averaging only 109.9. The only thing between the Pacers and another offensive beatdown is the Heat. Will they be able to keep them contained?

The Pacers strolled past the Heat in their previous meeting back in December of 2023 by a score of 144-129. Do the Pacers have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Heat turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Indiana is a slight 2-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 225.5 points.

Series History

Miami has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.