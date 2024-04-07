Who's Playing
Miami Heat @ Indiana Pacers
Current Records: Miami 43-34, Indiana 44-34
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, April 7, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $19.80
What to Know
The Pacers are on a three-game streak of home wins, while the Heat are on a three-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. The Indiana Pacers will take on the Miami Heat at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Pacers are expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.
Last Friday, the Pacers didn't have too much trouble with the Thunder at home as they won 126-112.
Meanwhile, the Heat strolled past the Rockets with points to spare on Friday, taking the game 119-104.
Bam Adebayo was the offensive standout of the game as he dropped a double-double on 18 points and 12 rebounds. He didn't help the Heat's cause all that much against the 76ers on Thursday but the same can't be said for this matchup.
Indiana has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 44-34 record this season. As for Miami, their victory bumped their record up to 43-34.
This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Pacers haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 122.8 points per game (they're ranked first in scoring overall). It's a different story for the Heat, though, as they've been averaging only 109.9. The only thing between the Pacers and another offensive beatdown is the Heat. Will they be able to keep them contained?
The Pacers strolled past the Heat in their previous meeting back in December of 2023 by a score of 144-129. Do the Pacers have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Heat turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
Indiana is a slight 2-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 1-point favorite.
The over/under is 225.5 points.
Series History
Miami has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.
- Dec 02, 2023 - Indiana 144 vs. Miami 129
- Nov 30, 2023 - Miami 142 vs. Indiana 132
- Feb 08, 2023 - Miami 116 vs. Indiana 111
- Dec 23, 2022 - Indiana 111 vs. Miami 108
- Dec 12, 2022 - Miami 87 vs. Indiana 82
- Nov 04, 2022 - Indiana 101 vs. Miami 99
- Dec 21, 2021 - Miami 125 vs. Indiana 96
- Dec 03, 2021 - Miami 113 vs. Indiana 104
- Oct 23, 2021 - Indiana 102 vs. Miami 91
- Mar 31, 2021 - Miami 92 vs. Indiana 87