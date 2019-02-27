James Harden's streak of games with at least 30 points ends at 32 in Rockets' win over Hawks
James Harden's streak will go down as the second-longest in NBA history behind Wilt Chamberlain's 65
All great things must come to an end -- even James Harden's scoring streak.
As the Houston Rockets defeated the Atlanta Hawks in a 119-111 win on Monday night, Harden's scoring streak of games with at least 30 points ended at 32 as he scored just 28 points in the Rockets' win.
Harden actually had a chance to reach 30 points at the end of the game, but the Hawks opted to quadruple-team him to ensure that his streak would not continue on their home floor.
It was a rough night overall for Harden as he struggled throughout the game. He missed all 10 of his 3-point attempts and finished the game just 7 of 21 from the field. He scored a lot of his points from the free-throw line, where he went 14 of 16.
The last time Harden failed to reach 30 points in a game was on Dec. 6 in a 118-91 loss to the Utah Jazz. That was a game in which Harden scored just 15 points on 5-of-16 shooting from the field. The loss had also dropped the Rockets to an 11-13 overall record -- they've gone 24-12 since.
The 32 consecutive games of at least 30 points scored will go down as the second-longest mark in NBA history, behind Wilt Chamberlain's 65 consecutive games of at least 30 points scored, set during the 1961-62 season.
All streaks must come to an end eventually and Harden's came to a screeching halt against the 20-41 Hawks of all teams. Now the Rockets can actually focus on winning games and improving their standing in the Western Conference rather than worry about individual scoring streaks.
Houston will have the opportunity to do that when it takes on the Hornets in Charlotte on Wednesday night (7 p.m. EST -- Watch on FuboTV with NBA League Pass add-on).
