Chicago @ New York

Current Records: Chicago 26-35; New York 34-28

The New York Knicks will stay at home another game and welcome the Chicago Bulls at 7:30 p.m. ET April 28 at Madison Square Garden. The Bulls will be strutting in after a victory while New York will be stumbling in from a defeat.

New York came up short against the Phoenix Suns on Monday, falling 118-110. A silver lining for the Knicks was the play of point guard Derrick Rose, who had 22 points and six assists along with six boards.

Meanwhile, Chicago beat the Miami Heat 110-102 on Monday. Center Nikola Vucevic (24 points) and center Daniel Theis (23 points) were the top scorers for Chicago. That makes it three consecutive games in which Nikola Vucevic has had at least 11 rebounds.

New York is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (16-6), so they might be worth a quick bet.

New York's loss took them down to 34-28 while Chicago's win pulled them up to 26-35. In their win, the Bulls relied heavily on Daniel Theis, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 12 rebounds in addition to five assists. the Knicks will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: The Sports Network

The Knicks are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

New York have won 12 out of their last 19 games against Chicago.