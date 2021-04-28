Who's Playing
Chicago @ New York
Current Records: Chicago 26-35; New York 34-28
What to Know
The New York Knicks will stay at home another game and welcome the Chicago Bulls at 7:30 p.m. ET April 28 at Madison Square Garden. The Bulls will be strutting in after a victory while New York will be stumbling in from a defeat.
New York came up short against the Phoenix Suns on Monday, falling 118-110. A silver lining for the Knicks was the play of point guard Derrick Rose, who had 22 points and six assists along with six boards.
Meanwhile, Chicago beat the Miami Heat 110-102 on Monday. Center Nikola Vucevic (24 points) and center Daniel Theis (23 points) were the top scorers for Chicago. That makes it three consecutive games in which Nikola Vucevic has had at least 11 rebounds.
New York is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (16-6), so they might be worth a quick bet.
New York's loss took them down to 34-28 while Chicago's win pulled them up to 26-35. In their win, the Bulls relied heavily on Daniel Theis, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 12 rebounds in addition to five assists. the Knicks will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: The Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Knicks are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
New York have won 12 out of their last 19 games against Chicago.
- Feb 03, 2021 - New York 107 vs. Chicago 103
- Feb 01, 2021 - Chicago 110 vs. New York 102
- Feb 29, 2020 - New York 125 vs. Chicago 115
- Nov 12, 2019 - Chicago 120 vs. New York 102
- Oct 28, 2019 - New York 105 vs. Chicago 98
- Apr 09, 2019 - New York 96 vs. Chicago 86
- Apr 01, 2019 - New York 113 vs. Chicago 105
- Nov 05, 2018 - Chicago 116 vs. New York 115
- Mar 19, 2018 - New York 110 vs. Chicago 92
- Jan 10, 2018 - Chicago 122 vs. New York 119
- Dec 27, 2017 - Chicago 92 vs. New York 87
- Dec 09, 2017 - Chicago 104 vs. New York 102
- Apr 04, 2017 - New York 100 vs. Chicago 91
- Jan 12, 2017 - New York 104 vs. Chicago 89
- Nov 04, 2016 - New York 117 vs. Chicago 104
- Mar 24, 2016 - New York 106 vs. Chicago 94
- Mar 23, 2016 - New York 115 vs. Chicago 107
- Jan 01, 2016 - Chicago 108 vs. New York 81
- Dec 19, 2015 - New York 107 vs. Chicago 91