The Chicago Bulls (11-16) and the New York Knicks (15-13) link up for the second game of a back-to-back on Friday night. New York is red-hot, winning five straight games, and on Wednesday, the Knicks outlasted Chicago 128-120 in overtime. The Bulls hope to get back on track, logging a 2-5 record over their past seven games. Obi Toppin (knee) is out for New York, while Ayo Dosunmu (pelvic contusion) is questionable for the Bulls.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at the United Center in Chicago. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Bulls as a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Knicks vs. Bulls odds The over/under for total points is set at 225.5.

Knicks vs. Bulls spread: Chicago -2.5

Knicks vs. Bulls Over-Under: 225.5 points

Knicks vs. Bulls money line: Chicago -135, New York +115

NY: Knicks are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games overall

CHI: Over is 3-0-1 in the Bulls last 4 overall



Why the Knicks can cover

Guard Jalen Brunson has been balling since coming over to New York in the offseason. Brunson is a great floor general with the ability to get a bucket on his own. The Villanova product can attack every level on the court while being a sound facilitator as he leads the team in assists (6.3) and steals (1.1) with 20.4 points per game. On Wednesday, he dropped 30 points and seven assists.

Forward Julius Randle can be a powerhouse down low with his strength and relentlessness. Randle is a great rebounder which helps New York gain an edge on the glass, and the Knicks are third in the NBA in rebounds (47.4). The Kentucky product owns a soft touch around the rim and is able to space the floor. Randle leads the team in points (22.6) and rebounds (8.9), and in his last outing, he amassed 31 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists.

Why the Bulls can cover

Forward DeMar DeRozan is an offensive weapon who can dominate in the mid-range and has a knack for getting to the free-throw line. The five-time All-Star has a great first step to get past his defender. DeRozan leads the team in scoring (26.2) and assists (4.7). He's dropped at least 30 points in consecutive games.

Guard Zach LaVine is an athletic and explosive playmaker who has a smooth jumper and can glide to the rim. The UCLA product can quickly get his shot up and beat his man off the dribble. LaVine averages 22 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. In his last contest, the 27-year-old finished with 25 points, five rebounds, and three assists.

