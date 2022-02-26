Through 2 Quarters

Down two at the end of last quarter, the Miami Heat have now snagged the lead. They are way out in front at halftime with a 65-55 lead over the New York Knicks.

The top scorer for the Heat has been point guard Tyler Herro (15 points). One thing to keep an eye out for is Duncan Robinson's foul situation as he currently sits at three.

Small forward R.J. Barrett has done his best for New York, currently boasting 30 points (55% of their total) along with three boards.

New York hasn't been much of a second-half team this season, losing 81% of the time when they were down at the break.

Who's Playing

Miami @ New York

Current Records: Miami 38-21; New York 25-34

What to Know

The New York Knicks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Miami Heat and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 12 of 2020. After a few days' rest for both teams, they will meet up at 7:30 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at Madison Square Garden. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Knicks nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

New York was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 111-106 to the Brooklyn Nets. New York was up 65-44 at the end of the half but somehow couldn't manage to seal the deal. New York's loss came about despite a quality game from power forward Julius Randle, who posted a double-double on 31 points and ten rebounds. That makes it five consecutive games in which Randle has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, it may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but Miami ultimately got the result they were hoping for last Thursday with a 111-107 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. Point guard Kyle Lowry was the offensive standout of the contest for Miami, shooting 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finishing with 25 points, five dimes and nine boards.

New York is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Oklahoma City Thunder Feb. 14 easily too and instead slipped up with a 127-123. In other words, don't count the Heat out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: ESPN

Odds

The Heat are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Miami have won 14 out of their last 20 games against New York.

Injury Report for New York

Luka Samanic: Out (Heel)

Derrick Rose: Out (Ankle)

Kemba Walker: Out for the Season (Rest)

Injury Report for Miami