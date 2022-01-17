Who's Playing
Utah @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Utah 29-14; Los Angeles 21-22
What to Know
The Los Angeles Lakers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Utah Jazz at 10:30 p.m. ET Monday at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles is out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.
The Lakers were pulverized by the Denver Nuggets 133-96 this past Saturday. Los Angeles was down 102-79 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Small forward LeBron James (25 points) was the top scorer for Los Angeles.
Meanwhile, Utah took their matchup against Denver on Sunday by a conclusive 125-102 score. The Jazz can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who had 31 points in addition to five rebounds, and center Rudy Gobert, who posted a double-double on 19 boards and 18 points. That makes it 18 consecutive games in which Gobert has had at least ten rebounds.
The Lakers are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Now might not be the best time to take Los Angeles against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.
Los Angeles is now 21-22 while Utah sits at 29-14. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Los Angeles comes into the contest boasting the fourth most points per game in the league at 111.7. Utah has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the game with a 47.70% field goal percentage, which is the best in the league.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $60.00
Odds
The Jazz are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Utah have won 14 out of their last 21 games against Los Angeles.
- Apr 19, 2021 - Utah 111 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Apr 17, 2021 - Los Angeles 127 vs. Utah 115
- Feb 24, 2021 - Utah 114 vs. Los Angeles 89
- Aug 03, 2020 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Utah 108
- Dec 04, 2019 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Utah 96
- Oct 25, 2019 - Los Angeles 95 vs. Utah 86
- Apr 07, 2019 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Utah 109
- Mar 27, 2019 - Utah 115 vs. Los Angeles 100
- Jan 11, 2019 - Utah 113 vs. Los Angeles 95
- Nov 23, 2018 - Los Angeles 90 vs. Utah 83
- Apr 08, 2018 - Utah 112 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Apr 03, 2018 - Utah 117 vs. Los Angeles 110
- Oct 28, 2017 - Utah 96 vs. Los Angeles 81
- Jan 26, 2017 - Utah 96 vs. Los Angeles 88
- Dec 27, 2016 - Utah 102 vs. Los Angeles 100
- Dec 05, 2016 - Utah 107 vs. Los Angeles 101
- Oct 28, 2016 - Utah 96 vs. Los Angeles 89
- Apr 13, 2016 - Los Angeles 101 vs. Utah 96
- Mar 28, 2016 - Utah 123 vs. Los Angeles 75
- Jan 16, 2016 - Utah 109 vs. Los Angeles 82
- Jan 10, 2016 - Utah 86 vs. Los Angeles 74