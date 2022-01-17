Who's Playing

Utah @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Utah 29-14; Los Angeles 21-22

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Utah Jazz at 10:30 p.m. ET Monday at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles is out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.

The Lakers were pulverized by the Denver Nuggets 133-96 this past Saturday. Los Angeles was down 102-79 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Small forward LeBron James (25 points) was the top scorer for Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Utah took their matchup against Denver on Sunday by a conclusive 125-102 score. The Jazz can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who had 31 points in addition to five rebounds, and center Rudy Gobert, who posted a double-double on 19 boards and 18 points. That makes it 18 consecutive games in which Gobert has had at least ten rebounds.

The Lakers are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Now might not be the best time to take Los Angeles against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

Los Angeles is now 21-22 while Utah sits at 29-14. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Los Angeles comes into the contest boasting the fourth most points per game in the league at 111.7. Utah has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the game with a 47.70% field goal percentage, which is the best in the league.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBATV

Odds

The Jazz are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Utah have won 14 out of their last 21 games against Los Angeles.