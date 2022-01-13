An in-state rivalry in the NBA is set to renew on Wednesday night in Sacramento. The Los Angeles Lakers visit the Sacramento Kings for an intriguing face-off, with the Lakers bringing a 21-20 overall record. The Lakers are 7-9 on the road, and the Kings bring a 10-14 home mark and an overall record of 16-27. LeBron James (abdominal) is listed as probable for Los Angeles, with Anthony Davis (knee) and Kendrick Nunn (knee) ruled out.

Tip-off from Golden 1 Center is at 10 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Los Angeles as a four point road favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 231 in the latest Lakers vs. Kings odds.

Lakers vs. Kings spread: Lakers -4

Lakers vs. Kings over-under: 231 points

Lakers vs. Kings money line: Lakers -170, Kings +145

LAL: The Lakers are 8-8 against the spread in road games

SAC: The Kings are 11-13 against the spread in home games

Why the Lakers can cover



The Lakers have strong areas on both ends, but Los Angeles should also be able to take advantage of Sacramento's weaknesses. The Kings are in the bottom five of the NBA on defense, allowing 1.13 points per possession. Sacramento is the worst defensive rebounding team in the NBA on a percentage basis, and the Kings are in the bottom five in field goal percentage allowed at 46.8 percent. Sacramento is No. 29 in the league in second-chance points allowed, and the Lakers have the physicality to benefit from those shortcomings.

The Kings are also in the bottom 10 of the NBA in offensive rating and No. 27 in assist percentage. Los Angeles allows opponents to shoot only 44.8 percent from the field and 34.1 percent from 3-point range, with top-10 marks in blocks (5.8 per game), steals (8.4 per game) and turnovers created (15.1 per game).

Why the Kings can cover

Sacramento's offense is excelling in a few key areas. The Kings are producing 22.2 free throw attempts per game, a top-three figure in the NBA, and Sacramento is in the top 10 in points in the paint (48.2 per game) and offensive rebound rate (27.8 percent). The Kings are generating 14.1 second-chance points per game, and the Lakers are second-worst in the NBA in free throw attempts allowed. Los Angeles is in the bottom five in points allowed in the paint and fast break points allowed, further strengthening Sacramento's projection.

On the other end, the Kings are in the top 10 in 3-pointers allowed (11.5 per game) and free throw rate allowed. The Lakers are in the bottom 10 of the NBA in offensive rating this season, with the No. 26 mark in turnovers per game and the third-fewest second-chance points per game.

How to make Kings vs. Lakers picks

