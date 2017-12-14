LOOK: '2K18' leaks Nike City Edition uniform for almost every NBA team

When Nike took over as the official uniform outfitter of the NBA, it announced plans to create four jerseys for all 30 teams. Those four uniforms would fall under the classifications of Association, Icon, Statement and City.

On Thursday, the final uniforms -- the City Editions -- were seemingly leaked to the public by accident when 'NBA 2K18' featured them in the uniform selection screen of the video game. One gamer managed to snap pictures of 28 of those uniforms (sorry Heat and Raptors fans) and upload them online for all to see. (Thanks to Sportslogos.net for pointing us in their direction.)

Many of the designs are bold and very different from what the organizations have done in the past, some for better and some for worse. It's tough to get a strong grasp of what uniforms truly look like until seeing them on the floor (and a pixelated, front-only screenshot of video game interpretation is not ideal) but my initial takeaway is that the Bucks, Bulls, Pacers, Knicks and Sixers are winners. Losers include the Cavs, Celtics, Mavericks and Pistons. The Magic's are so bad that they might actually be good?

Anyway, you can go ahead and judge for yourself below.