LOOK: '2K18' leaks Nike City Edition uniform for almost every NBA team

The NBA's City edition Nike jerseys are bold and very different

When Nike took over as the official uniform outfitter of the NBA, it announced plans to create four jerseys for all 30 teams. Those four uniforms would fall under the classifications of Association, Icon, Statement and City.

On Thursday, the final uniforms -- the City Editions -- were seemingly leaked to the public by accident when 'NBA 2K18' featured them in the uniform selection screen of the video game. One gamer managed to snap pictures of 28 of those uniforms (sorry Heat and Raptors fans) and upload them online for all to see. (Thanks to Sportslogos.net for pointing us in their direction.)

Many of the designs are bold and very different from what the organizations have done in the past, some for better and some for worse. It's tough to get a strong grasp of what uniforms truly look like until seeing them on the floor (and a pixelated, front-only screenshot of video game interpretation is not ideal) but my initial takeaway is that the Bucks, Bulls, Pacers, Knicks and Sixers are winners. Losers include the Cavs, Celtics, Mavericks and Pistons. The Magic's are so bad that they might actually be good?

Anyway, you can go ahead and judge for yourself below. 

hawks-city.png
celtics-city.png
nets-city.png
hornets-city.png
bulls-city.png
cavaliers-city.png
mavericks-city.png
nuggets-city.png
pistons-city.png
warriors-city.png
rockets-city.png
pacers-city.png
clippers-city.png
lakers-city.png
grizzlies-city.png
bucks-city.png
wolves-city.png
pelicans-city.png
knicks-city.png
thunder-city.png
magic-city.png
sixers-city.png
suns-city.png
blazers-city.png
kings-city.png
spurs-city.png
jazz-city.png
wizards-city.png

