Jordan Brand has officially unveiled Zion Williamson's first-ever signature shoe, which will be called the "Zion 1." An apparel line will also accompany the New Orleans Pelicans star forward's debut sneaker.

There will be four different colorways of the shoe, including Gen Zion (black and white), ZNA (crossover of "being out of this world, but also down to earth"), Noah (dedicated to Williamson's brother), and Marion (Williamson's South Carolina roots).

"From the time he was in high school, Zion keeps you right on the edge of your seat," Jordan brand affairs vice president Howard White said in a press release. "You know that anything can happen. It's like looking at a famous painting. No one's really arguing about how special it is. All you can do is be in awe at what he does."

The design of the Zion 1 includes:

A strong, full-length Air Strobel is stacked with a Zoom Air unit underneath the forefoot for energy-returning stability

Forefoot band and re-engineered traction pattern provide a secure, responsive feel on the court

Flexible, articulated tongue with padding and unique stitching patterns, inspired by a superhero's suit, embodying Zion's love for superheroes

"Z" design on the lateral side to harness power in the heel and enable speed in the forefoot

The Zion 1 will be released in a limited capacity on April 23. The "Gen Zion" colorway will be available at the Nike Community Store in New Orleans. Here's a look at some of the sneakers.

ZNA colorway, releases May 5 Nike

Gen Zion colorway, releases April 23 Nike

Noah colorway, releases May 19 Nike

Williamson signed with Jordan Brand back in July 2019 shortly after being selected with the No. 1 pick by the Pelicans. The explosive forward joins a Jordan Brand roster that already includes the likes of Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul, and Russell Westbrook.