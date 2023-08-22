LeBron James has walked out of the Crypto.com Arena tunnel many times, but on Monday the NBA star did so with his eldest son, Bronny James, as they escorted Drake to the stage at the beginning of a concert. This was one of Bronny's first public appearances since the incoming USC freshman suffered cardiac arrest last month.

On Saturday, Bronny also joined his dad and younger brother, Bryce James, at the LeBron James bobblehead night at Dodger Stadium.

Drake has been getting support from the entire James squad as Bryce was at a concert with his friends earlier this month in Inglewood. During Monday's concert, the crowd cheered while Drake talked about "the gentleman that walked me to the stage."

The rapper called the Los Angeles Lakers forward his "brother" and explained that LeBron has been supporting his music from the beginning.

"In 2009, when nobody believed in anything I had going on, that same guy showed up to a release party for a mixtape that was called 'So Far Gone'... He came all the way to Toronto to support me when I was trying to figure out how to live my dreams," Drake told the crowd. "Tonight, however many years later, it's an honor to be inside his building."

Bronny collapsed on the court during a practice with USC on July 24 and was taken to the Cedars-Sinai Hospital intensive care unit. He was stabilized and discharged days later, but the family has not given many updates since then.

On July 27, LeBron thanked everyone who sent love and prayers to his family, saying they will share more when they are ready. The proud father also shared a video of Bronny showing off his musical talent by playing piano for his family.