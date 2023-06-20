Michael Malone reached a monumental accomplishment by leading the Denver Nuggets to the franchise's first ever NBA Championship trophy, and the head coach certainly has celebrated accordingly. Malone won't be forgetting about it any time soon, as he has already inked it on his upper left arm.

The head coach has gotten a full color tattoo of Maxie the Miner holding the Larry O'Brien trophy. That was the mascot and logo the Denver team had for the last two years of their ABA history. Maxie the Miner also stayed with the team when the franchise joined the NBA in 1976 as one of four teams making that transition. It was eventually replaced by the Rainbow City Skyline in 1981.

Malone has been at the helm of the Nuggets since 2015. At the time he didn't have a ton of experience as an NBA head coach, except for some brief time with the Sacramento Kings in 2013-14. He was fired early in the 2014-2015 season after the Kings started with a 11–13 record.

The Nuggets did not make the postseason in Malone's first three seasons, but being patient paid off for everyone in Denver.

"Everybody does it differently. Some teams want to mortgage their future and go get the surefire player, the All-Star. For us, there's never been a rushed mentality. That starts with the ownership," Malone said during the championship postgame press conference.

"The Kroenke family has been phenomenal since day one allowing this thing to play itself out and not overreacting to little bumps in the road. I think there are other teams in this league that are looking at how we have done it, smaller-market teams, how we've done it. I think more teams will try to kind of make this a blueprint. It's not for everybody, this was the best course for us."