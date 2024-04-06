3rd Quarter Report

The Clippers already have more points against the Jazz than they managed in total against the Nuggets last Thursday. The Clippers have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Jazz 104-79.

If the Clippers keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 49-28 in no time. On the other hand, the Jazz will have to make due with a 29-48 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Utah Jazz @ Los Angeles Clippers

Current Records: Utah 29-47, Los Angeles 48-28

How To Watch

When: Friday, April 5, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

TV: Bally Sports SoCal

What to Know

The Clippers will be playing the full four quarters on Friday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Utah Jazz at 10:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena. The Jazz took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Clippers, who come in off a win.

While the Clippers have not struggled against the Nuggets recently, they managed to flip the script on Thursday. The Clippers had just enough and edged the Nuggets out 102-100. The win was all the more spectacular given Los Angeles was down by 17 with 4:13 left in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, the Jazz's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their tenth straight defeat. They received a tough blow as they fell 129-113 to the Cavaliers.

Los Angeles' victory ended a five-game drought at home and bumped them up to 48-28. As for Utah, their loss dropped their record down to 29-47.

Friday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: The Clippers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.1 turnovers per game. It's a different story for the Jazz, though, as they've been averaging 15. Given the Clippers' sizable advantage in that area, the Jazz will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Clippers strolled past the Jazz in their previous meeting back in December of 2023 by a score of 117-103. Do the Clippers have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Jazz turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Los Angeles is a big 13-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 223 points.

Series History

Utah has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.