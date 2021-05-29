Luka Doncic is listed as questionable for Game 4 between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers with a cervical strain. Doncic reportedly complained of pain in his neck and down his left arm after Friday's Game 3 loss to the Clippers. "I think he's going to play," Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said at Saturday's media availability, "but we'll see how he feels tomorrow."

The Mavericks lead this series 2-1, thanks largely to Doncic's excellence. He dominated the Clippers in a six-game loss in the first round last season, but has taken things up a notch by averaging 38 points, 9.0 assists and 8.7 rebounds per game on just under 52 percent shooting for the series. The Clippers geared their defense towards stopping Doncic's teammates in Game 3, and only three of them reached double-figures as scorers. Dallas lost despite Doncic's 44 points because none of his teammates could even reach 15 points.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter". See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Doncic has been very durable this year, playing in 66 of 72 regular-season games for the Mavericks. Dallas went 2-4 without him this season, and they played surprisingly well when he went to the bench, outscoring opponents by 0.9 points per 100 possessions in minutes he sat out. The Mavericks typically have one of the NBA's stronger benches, and this one, led by Jalen Brunson, has managed to keep the Mavericks afloat without their best player.

But the playoffs are a different animal, and the Clippers are too good for the Mavericks to beat without Doncic. Game 3 turned into a battle of the stars, and the Clippers won because Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were too much for Doncic to overcome alone. If he's out in Game 4, the Clippers should be able to tie this series relatively comfortably.