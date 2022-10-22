Who's Playing

Boston @ Orlando

Current Records: Boston 2-0; Orlando 0-2

What to Know

The Orlando Magic will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They and the Boston Celtics will face off at 7 p.m. ET Oct. 22 at Amway Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Orlando hasn't won a matchup against Boston since April 7 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday.

The Magic came up short against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, falling 108-98. Despite the defeat, Orlando got a solid performance out of Cole Anthony, who had 25 points.

Meanwhile, Boston was able to grind out a solid victory over the Miami Heat on Friday, winning 111-104. Boston relied on the efforts of small forward Jayson Tatum, who had 29 points along with five rebounds, and shooting guard Jaylen Brown, who had 28 points.

Orlando is expected to lose this next one by 7. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.

Boston's win lifted them to 2-0 while Orlando's loss dropped them down to 0-2. We'll see if the Celtics can repeat their recent success or if the Magic bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Florida

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $84.00

Odds

The Celtics are a solid 7-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Boston have won 17 out of their last 23 games against Orlando.