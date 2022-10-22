Who's Playing
Boston @ Orlando
Current Records: Boston 2-0; Orlando 0-2
What to Know
The Orlando Magic will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They and the Boston Celtics will face off at 7 p.m. ET Oct. 22 at Amway Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Orlando hasn't won a matchup against Boston since April 7 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday.
The Magic came up short against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, falling 108-98. Despite the defeat, Orlando got a solid performance out of Cole Anthony, who had 25 points.
Meanwhile, Boston was able to grind out a solid victory over the Miami Heat on Friday, winning 111-104. Boston relied on the efforts of small forward Jayson Tatum, who had 29 points along with five rebounds, and shooting guard Jaylen Brown, who had 28 points.
Orlando is expected to lose this next one by 7. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.
Boston's win lifted them to 2-0 while Orlando's loss dropped them down to 0-2. We'll see if the Celtics can repeat their recent success or if the Magic bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $84.00
Odds
The Celtics are a solid 7-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Boston have won 17 out of their last 23 games against Orlando.
- Feb 06, 2022 - Boston 116 vs. Orlando 83
- Jan 02, 2022 - Boston 116 vs. Orlando 111
- Nov 03, 2021 - Boston 92 vs. Orlando 79
- May 05, 2021 - Boston 132 vs. Orlando 96
- Mar 21, 2021 - Boston 112 vs. Orlando 96
- Jan 15, 2021 - Boston 124 vs. Orlando 97
- Aug 09, 2020 - Boston 122 vs. Orlando 119
- Feb 05, 2020 - Boston 116 vs. Orlando 100
- Jan 24, 2020 - Boston 109 vs. Orlando 98
- Apr 07, 2019 - Orlando 116 vs. Boston 108
- Jan 12, 2019 - Orlando 105 vs. Boston 103
- Oct 22, 2018 - Orlando 93 vs. Boston 90
- Mar 16, 2018 - Boston 92 vs. Orlando 83
- Jan 21, 2018 - Orlando 103 vs. Boston 95
- Nov 24, 2017 - Boston 118 vs. Orlando 103
- Nov 05, 2017 - Boston 104 vs. Orlando 88
- Mar 31, 2017 - Boston 117 vs. Orlando 116
- Jan 27, 2017 - Boston 128 vs. Orlando 98
- Dec 07, 2016 - Boston 117 vs. Orlando 87
- Mar 21, 2016 - Boston 107 vs. Orlando 96
- Jan 31, 2016 - Orlando 119 vs. Boston 114
- Jan 29, 2016 - Boston 113 vs. Orlando 94
- Nov 29, 2015 - Orlando 110 vs. Boston 91